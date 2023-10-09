News / India News / Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Polling to be held on November 30, counting on December 3 | Check full list

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Polling to be held on November 30, counting on December 3

Oct 09, 2023
Oct 09, 2023 12:56 PM IST

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BRS won 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent.

Telangana Election Schedule: The 119-member Telangana legislative assembly will go to polls on November 30, 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.

In 2018 elections, Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats with a vote share of 28.7 per cent. (File)
In 2018 elections, Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats with a vote share of 28.7 per cent. (File)

Total voters in Telangana are over 3 crores. Over 17 lakh voters were added in voting list in the state.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the Telangana elections will be held in a single phase.

The notification for the Telangana assembly elections will be announced on Noember 3. Whereas, the last date of submitting nomination of a candidate will be November 10. Moreover, the last date of withdrawing candidature will be November 15.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Issue of NotificationNovember 3, 2023
Last Date of NominationNovember 10, 2023
Scrutiny of NominationNovember 13, 2023
Last date of withdrawal of candidatureNovember 15, 2023
Date of pollsNovember 30, 2023
Counting of votesDecember 3, 2023

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana will be held from November 7 to November 30, said the Election Commission, setting the stage for the polls that will serve as a precursor to the 2024 general elections.

The major contest in Telangana remains between presently-ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. In 2018, BRS won 88 seats making K Chandrashekar Rao the chief minister of the state.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BRS had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Whereas, Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats with a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Facility for senior citizens to vote from home available for 2023 Assembly Elections

For the first time in Telangana, there would be a facility available for all senior citizens aged 80 and above to vote from the comfort of their home, Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday, adding that the facility will also be extended to persons with disabilities — those with more than 40 per cent or more disability.

More than 31 million voters, including over 15 million women, have registered to exercise their franchise in the upcoming assembly elections in the southern state, the election commission announced on Thursday. Speaking to mediapersons, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said a total of 811,000 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years have enrolled and would exercise their franchise for the first time.

