Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

The Election Commission of India is set to announce today the much-anticipated schedule for assembly polls in five states. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will hold a press conference at 12 noon to announce the poll schedule for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference.(PTI)

The announcement will detail the dates for various stages of the electoral process, including the filing of nominations, polling days, and the declaration of results.

The Election Commission held a meeting of observers last Friday and asked them to ensure that the menace of money power is controlled thoroughly. The meeting involved general, police, and expenditure observers for the assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

The Commission, in an official statement, said that the Chief Election Commissioner, while addressing a briefing meeting for observers to be deployed for the forthcoming elections has directed the commission's observers to ensure a level playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections.

The terms of the legislative assemblies in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are set to conclude on various dates in January 2024, while the term of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will end on December 17 this year. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and the Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just months away, the upcoming assembly elections will not only determine the political landscape at the state level but are also likely to have implications at the national level. Political parties have been actively gearing up for these contests, with high-stake battles expected in several constituencies.

