Home / India News / Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra set to be next CEC: Reports
india news

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra set to be next CEC: Reports

Going by the convention of appointing the senior-most election commissioner as the CEC, the government is learnt to have cleared his name for the top post at Nirvachan Sadan.
PTI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra (ANI)

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is set to become the next chief election commissioner, sources said on Sunday.

Going by the convention of appointing the senior-most election commissioner as the CEC, the government is learnt to have cleared his name for the top post at Nirvachan Sadan.

The order of his elevation maybe issued anytime, the sources said.

Chandra will assume charge on April 13, a day after incumbent Sunil Arora demits office.

Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Under him, the Election Commission would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The term of the assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab ends on various dates in March next year.

The term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 14 next year.

New assemblies have to be constituted before their five year term ends.

Chandra was the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes before he joined the poll panel.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mukhtar Ansari to appear in 2 cases virtually today from Banda jail

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 13.52 million with 168,912 fresh infections

Several staff members of Supreme Court test positive for Covid-19

Rain, thunderstorm likely over western Himalayan region till April 17: IMD
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushil chandra election commission of india
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP