Election Results 2023 LIVE: After BJP's 3-1 win, all eyes on potential CMs
Election Results 2023 LIVE: Check out the latest post-result developments from all five states.
After a thrilling Sunday, all eyes are on Mizoram as the results for the fifth and the last state which would conclude the high-tension poll battle in all five assemblies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. BJP secured a massive victory in three out of four states situated in the country's heartland – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In its second win in the south this year, Congress managed to crush K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) ‘hat-trick’ dream in Telangana and wrested power to form the first-ever non-BRS government in the youngest state.
After the big win in three states, the BJP continues to face the question of potential chief ministerial faces who would lead a new set of cabinets for the next five years.
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 10:59 AM
Election results 2023 Live: ‘Modi magic is temporary,’ CPI MP Binoy Viswam says on BJP's big win
"The magic (PM Modi's) is temporary. It happened because the INDIA alliance could not fight the battle unitedly. The spirit and the politics of the INDIA alliance have to be upheld. I am sure that if all the parties of the INDIA alliance learn the lessons from this election, they can win back in 2024. We will try for that. Congress as a main force brand in their ends has to relook into its own strategy. It has to learn the qualities of unity. That is the main lesson from this election. I'm sure that they will learn it," CPI MP Binoy Viswam said.
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 10:46 AM
Election results 2023 Live: Newly-elected Congress MLAs to meet in Telangana
Newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana will meet today and are likely to elect their legislature party leader. The meeting will be held in the presence of senior leaders and AICC obersvers.
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 10:18 AM
Election results 2023 Live: What BJP MPs say on party's big win in 3 states
- The big win in Assembly polls (in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan) is a result of what PM Modi and his government did for each and every section of the society: Kirit Solanki
- This is a big win (for BJP) under PM Modi's leadership. This win is the effect of Congress' 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra. In 2024 (Lok Sabha), PM Modi will win with more than 400 seats: Locket Chatterjee
- The opposition wants to divide the society on the basis of caste, and it is very unfortunate. The stronger the society, the stronger country would emerge. This win (in Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan) is a lesson for those who want to divide the country: Ashok Bajpai
- his victory is due to the absolute trust that people have in PM Modi and his guarantees. In the last nine years, the common man is receiving government benefits directly. Our borders are now more secure, this victory is due to all these factors: Harnath Singh
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 10:11 AM
Election results 2023 Live: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi's post-result view; ‘Congress and others need to understand…’
"Initially, I was quite surprised with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh outcome because those were states which showed that the Congress was getting strong. However, the results have shown otherwise. The Congress party and other parties need to understand what it is that we need to communicate with the people," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said.
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 10:03 AM
Election results 2023 Live: Did Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra succeed in MP?
The Bharatiya Janata Party dashed the Congress' hope to make its mark in Madhya Pradesh through its flagship Bharat Jodo Yatra. According to poll results, the saffron party won 17 out of 21 assembly seats through which the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra passed.
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 09:50 AM
Election results 2023 Live: BJP to hold meeting of newly-election MLAs in Chhattisgarh
After wresting power from the Congress in Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a meeting with its newly-elected MLAs today. The meeting will be held at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state party's headquarters in Raipur, from 11 am.