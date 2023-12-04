Assembly election results 2023: BJP's thumping victory in 3 states, Cong's Telangana flip in numbers

The assembly election results in four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana – largely favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party as it swept off two states in the country's heartland from incumbent Congress and retained in a landslide. The recent landmark achievement would buoy the saffron party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections next year. Meanwhile, the Congress was able to flip another southern state this year after winning in Telangana.

BJP and Congress celebrate respective victories in assembly elections.(ANI/PTI)