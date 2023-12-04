Assembly election results 2023: BJP's thumping victory in 3 states, Cong's Telangana flip in numbers
Dec 04, 2023 01:24 PM IST
The recent landmark achievement would buoy the saffron party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections next year.
The assembly election results in four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana – largely favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party as it swept off two states in the country's heartland from incumbent Congress and retained in a landslide. The recent landmark achievement would buoy the saffron party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections next year. Meanwhile, the Congress was able to flip another southern state this year after winning in Telangana.
- With an absolute majority in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, the BJP won 54 seats while the Congress trailed at 35 seats.
- Chhattisgarh's longest-serving CM Raman Singh prevailed over Congress's Girish Dewangan from the Rajnandgaon constituency by a margin of 45,084 votes. “BJP was in power in Chhattisgarh for 15 years but no one could point a finger at us,” he said.
- Outgoing Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel failed to retain his position, however, emerged victorious in the Patan assembly seat. He defeated BJP candidate Vijay Baghel by 19,723 votes.
- The BJP in Madhya Pradesh managed to stave off anti-incumbency after winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly.
- CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the saffron party's emphatic victory by defeating BJP's Vikram Mastal in the Budhni constituency by 1,04,974 votes.
- Touted as Congress' CM face in MP, Kamal Nath secured the Chhindwara seat after defeating BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu by a margin of 36,594 votes.
- In Rajasthan, the right-wing party wrested power from Ashok Gehlot-led Congress by winning 115 out of 199 seats.
- Former CM Vasundhara Raje, who is among other BJP frontrunners, retained her Jhalrapatan assembly constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes.
- Ashok Gehlot on Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur for the sixth time, but with a reduced margin – 26,396 votes compared to 45,597 the last time.
- Seen as a mere consolation to Congress, the Telangana assembly poll results ended BRS' decade-old rule in the state. Congress clinched 64 seats in the 119-member assembly.
- Congress' frontrunner A Revanth Reddy won from the Kodangal constituency with a margin of over 32,000 votes defeating his nearest BRS rival Patnam Narender Reddy.
