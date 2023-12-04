close_game
Assembly election results 2023: BJP's thumping victory in 3 states, Cong's Telangana flip in numbers

Assembly election results 2023: BJP's thumping victory in 3 states, Cong's Telangana flip in numbers

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2023 01:24 PM IST

The recent landmark achievement would buoy the saffron party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The assembly election results in four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana – largely favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party as it swept off two states in the country's heartland from incumbent Congress and retained in a landslide. The recent landmark achievement would buoy the saffron party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections next year. Meanwhile, the Congress was able to flip another southern state this year after winning in Telangana.

BJP and Congress celebrate respective victories in assembly elections.(ANI/PTI)
BJP and Congress celebrate respective victories in assembly elections.(ANI/PTI)

Follow Live updates on Mizoram assembly election results

  1. With an absolute majority in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, the BJP won 54 seats while the Congress trailed at 35 seats.
  2. Chhattisgarh's longest-serving CM Raman Singh prevailed over Congress's Girish Dewangan from the Rajnandgaon constituency by a margin of 45,084 votes. “BJP was in power in Chhattisgarh for 15 years but no one could point a finger at us,” he said.
  3. Outgoing Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel failed to retain his position, however, emerged victorious in the Patan assembly seat. He defeated BJP candidate Vijay Baghel by 19,723 votes.
  4. The BJP in Madhya Pradesh managed to stave off anti-incumbency after winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly.
  5. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the saffron party's emphatic victory by defeating BJP's Vikram Mastal in the Budhni constituency by 1,04,974 votes.
  6. Touted as Congress' CM face in MP, Kamal Nath secured the Chhindwara seat after defeating BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu by a margin of 36,594 votes.
  7. In Rajasthan, the right-wing party wrested power from Ashok Gehlot-led Congress by winning 115 out of 199 seats.
  8. Former CM Vasundhara Raje, who is among other BJP frontrunners, retained her Jhalrapatan assembly constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes.
  9. Ashok Gehlot on Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur for the sixth time, but with a reduced margin – 26,396 votes compared to 45,597 the last time.
  10. Seen as a mere consolation to Congress, the Telangana assembly poll results ended BRS' decade-old rule in the state. Congress clinched 64 seats in the 119-member assembly.
  11. Congress' frontrunner A Revanth Reddy won from the Kodangal constituency with a margin of over 32,000 votes defeating his nearest BRS rival Patnam Narender Reddy.

Get Latest India News and Election Results 2023 Live Updates
