Election results 2026 LIVE: Mamata to address media; Tamil Nadu assembly hung despite TVK stunner

Election results 2026 LIVE: There is uncertainty on government formation in Tamil Nadu despite a big mandate by debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay. While the party managed to win on over 100 seats in the southern state, it still fell short of the majority mark and all eyes now remain on what happens next. In Bengal, after the BJP's comfortable victory, focus has now shifted on who would be made chief minister. ...Read More

The BJP also registered a strong win in Assam, and Congress made its comeback in Kerala.

The elections, held in April, bore results which were part expected and part surprising. While it was expected thar Vijay-led TVK would make a dent in Tamil Nadu's numbers, the performance he delivered was not expected until exit polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party's sweep in West Bengal was also nothing less than stunning and a mild shocker, making Narendra Modi the only sitting Prime Minister to have won the state after Jawaharlal Nehru. However, BJP's performance in Assam was as expected.

The assembly elections also saw two sitting chief minister — Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin — lose not just their states but also their seats in respective legislative assemblies.

A look at election results-

West Bengal - The Bharatiya Janata Party made history by winning the state for the first time after removing Trinamool Congress' three-term rule. The BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal's assembly of 294, while the TMC managed only 81 seats. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur.

Tamil Nadu- While no party achieved a clear majority in Tamil Nadu elections, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in 234-seat assembly. While DMK got 59 seats, AIADMK managed 47 and the Congress won 5.

Kerala- Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) made a comeback in the state with 63 seats to its name in the assembly of 140. While the incumbent CPI (M) won just 26 seats, Indian Union Muslim League, which is a part of the UDF, won 22.

Assam- In Assam, BJP won 82 seats out of the total 126 while the Congress won just 19. Moreover, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi lost from Johrat to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami with a margin of over 23,000 votes.

Puducherry- In Puducherry, N. Rangaswamy-led All India N. R. Congress, which is a part of BJP-led NDA, made a comeback with 12 out of total 13 seats while the BJP got 4. DMK, TVK, and Congress got 5, 2, and 1 seats each.