Election results 2026 LIVE: Mamata to address media; Tamil Nadu assembly hung despite TVK stunner
Election results 2026 LIVE: After the BJP won in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the historic victory and said that lotus has bloomed in the state. “From Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, the lotus has blossomed everywhere,” he said.
Election results 2026 LIVE: There is uncertainty on government formation in Tamil Nadu despite a big mandate by debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay. While the party managed to win on over 100 seats in the southern state, it still fell short of the majority mark and all eyes now remain on what happens next. In Bengal, after the BJP's comfortable victory, focus has now shifted on who would be made chief minister. ...Read More
The BJP also registered a strong win in Assam, and Congress made its comeback in Kerala.
The elections, held in April, bore results which were part expected and part surprising. While it was expected thar Vijay-led TVK would make a dent in Tamil Nadu's numbers, the performance he delivered was not expected until exit polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party's sweep in West Bengal was also nothing less than stunning and a mild shocker, making Narendra Modi the only sitting Prime Minister to have won the state after Jawaharlal Nehru. However, BJP's performance in Assam was as expected.
The assembly elections also saw two sitting chief minister — Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin — lose not just their states but also their seats in respective legislative assemblies.
A look at election results-
West Bengal - The Bharatiya Janata Party made history by winning the state for the first time after removing Trinamool Congress' three-term rule. The BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal's assembly of 294, while the TMC managed only 81 seats. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur.
Tamil Nadu- While no party achieved a clear majority in Tamil Nadu elections, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in 234-seat assembly. While DMK got 59 seats, AIADMK managed 47 and the Congress won 5.
Kerala- Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) made a comeback in the state with 63 seats to its name in the assembly of 140. While the incumbent CPI (M) won just 26 seats, Indian Union Muslim League, which is a part of the UDF, won 22.
Assam- In Assam, BJP won 82 seats out of the total 126 while the Congress won just 19. Moreover, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi lost from Johrat to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami with a margin of over 23,000 votes.
Puducherry- In Puducherry, N. Rangaswamy-led All India N. R. Congress, which is a part of BJP-led NDA, made a comeback with 12 out of total 13 seats while the BJP got 4. DMK, TVK, and Congress got 5, 2, and 1 seats each.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 05 May 2026 09:18:42 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: Shashi Tharoor says PM Modi, Amit Shah have ‘done good job’ in Bengal
Election results 2026 LIVE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah have done a good job in Bengal and Assam and “that's partially because they are very good at conducting elections”.
“They are professionally organised. They have strong organisational strength. They put a lot of resources, including financial resources, into their campaign. There are things that all of us can learn from that. I would only hope that their message will be one of uniting Indians and not dividing them,” he said.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 09:10:22 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: TMC alleges BJP workers vandalised its office in Jalpaiguri Ward
Election results 2026 LIVE: Trinamool Congress alleged that after BJP won, its workers vandalised their party office in Jalpaiguri Ward 14.
“The BJP has exposed its true face the moment it came to power. In Jalpaiguri Ward 14, BJP-backed miscreants have unleashed vandalism at our Trinamool Congress party office. This destruction and deliberate attempt to create unrest is the real face of the BJP,” TMC wrote in a post on X and shared a video.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 09:05:51 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi ‘agrees’ with Mamata on ‘seats stolen’ claim
Election results 2026 LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday backed claims of seats being “stolen” in West Bengal made by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
“Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal,” Rahul said in a post on X.
"We have seen this playbook before:
Madhya Pradesh.
Haryana.
Maharashtra.
Lok Sabha 2024 etc," Rahul further alleged.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 08:55:05 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: Shashi Tharoor on Congress' lesson from Kerala
Election results 2026 LIVE: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that there are lessons to be learned from Congress' win Kerala, saying that if the party can get it right there, it needs to think what it can do at other places.
“I think the party will have to do some very serious introspection, no doubt about it. We've said this before, and today we have a very good example of what worked right. If we can get it right in Kerala, what can we do to get it right elsewhere? That is a lesson the Congress party should learn,” he said.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 08:37:35 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: ‘Very proud and happy,’ says Vijay's father
Election results 2026 LIVE: After Vijay's performance in Tamil Nadu polls, his father SA Chandrasekhar said, "As a father, I am very proud and happy. My wishes to my son. In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I'm appreciating that attitude. As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance. I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay."
- Tue, 05 May 2026 08:34:11 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: What May 4 verdict means for Mamata Banerjee
Election results 2026 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee is no stranger to setbacks. In August 1990, the then Youth Congress leader received two blows to her head during a protest against the then Left Front regime. The next year, she was attacked by ruling party goons again. And then in 2001, she was so sure of victory that she even showed the famous ‘V’ sign. The seven-term MP, former Union minister and three-time CM is as battle hardened as they come. Yet, Banerjee is facing the toughest test of her career.
The formidable coalition she built with welfare and her personal charisma has disintegrated. Muslims fragmented at the precise time communal resentment, aspiration and demographic anxieties united the Hindu voter behind the BJP. Read more here.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 08:20:54 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: ‘Will work for the Hindus of Nandigram,’ says Suvendu Adhikari
Election results 2026 LIVE: BJP leader and winning candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram seat, Suvendu Adhikari said that he will work for the Hindus of the area.
"...This time I won the election with almost ten thousand votes. The Hindu people of Nandigram made me win again. There, the entire Muslim vote went to TMC... I will work for the Hindus of Nandigram. TMC will be finished. Within 24 hours, it will be destroyed, it will be finished. This corrupt, family-oriented party has no ideology... We will do the work that Home Minister Amit Shah had declared in the manifesto, and Prime Minister Modi has guaranteed again and again. We will complete it..." he said after winning.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 08:18:28 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: Tight security outside Vijay's home in Tamil Nadu
Election results 2026 LIVE: After Vijay's stunning performance in Tamil Nadu, security outside his residence has been beefed up.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 08:15:35 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: Mamata to address press conference today
Election results 2026 LIVE: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a press conference at 4pm today, following their party's defeat in Bengal.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 08:12:24 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: TVK wins Tirupattur seat by 1 vote against DMK
Election results 2026 LIVE: In Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur constituency, TVK candidate Seenivasa Sethupathy R won against DMK's Periakaruppan Kr by a margin of just one vote.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 08:07:26 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: Who will BJP pick as Bengal CM?
Election results 2026 LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly, who defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee in her home constituency Bhabanipur on Monday, has emerged as the front-runner for the chief ministerial post after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the assembly polls in the eastern state, party functionaries said.
The BJP won the West Bengal assembly polls for the first time on Monday, winning 206 of the state’s 293 seats for which counting took place. Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) won (or was leading from) 81 seats.
BJP leaders, however, said the party has not ruled out names of state unit chief Samik Bhattacharya and vice-president Agnimitra Paul as other probable CM face. Paul won from Asansol Dakshin on Monday.
Adhikari, according to a senior BJP functionary, could be rewarded for defeating Mamata Banerjee not once, but twice — this time by a margin of 15,105 votes in Bhabanipur. He had also defeated Banerjee from Nandigram in 2021 polls, by 1,956 votes. “He has been unrelenting against Mamata since he left the TMC in 2020,” said a senior Bengal BJP leader, requesting anonymity. In return, the leader added, the TMC government had slapped around 300 cases against Adhikari.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 08:05:49 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah hails Bhabanipur result
Election results 2026 LIVE: After West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur by a margin of around 15,000 votes, home minister Amit Shah hailed ther verdict.
“Hats off to the people of Bhabanipur. Their mandate has made it clear what fate awaits an anarchic ruler,” he wrote on X.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 08:04:05 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi congratulates Vijay on his big Tamil Nadu win
Election results 2026 LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay for party's big win in Tamil Nadu.
“I spoke to Thiru Vijay and congratulated him on TVK’s spectacular result. This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth which cannot, and will not, be ignored. My heartfelt thanks to the Congress workers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for their hard work and support. I reiterate that the Congress party will continue to protect and serve the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Gandhi wrote on X.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 08:02:08 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin accepts people's verdict
Election results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who lost in Tamil Nadu polls to TVK's VS Babu, accepted the verdict and congratulated the victors.
He wrote a lengthy post his social media-
In the past five years, we have created numerous projects and provided good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu. We have elevated Tamil Nadu in every way. In the electoral arena, we sought votes only by speaking of our achievements.
We campaigned for votes to ensure the welfare schemes we delivered to the people would continue.
I express my heartfelt thanks to all the people of Tamil Nadu who supported and voted for the secular progressive alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
I governed not just for those who voted, but also for those who forgot to vote.
I have been true to all the people. I have acted according to my conscience.
I have toiled beyond my strength. To my beloved comrades of Leader Karunanidhi, who toiled in the field just as I did and who are inseparable from my soul, my deepest gratitude from the heart!
Thanks to the leaders, officials, and workers of the friendship movement who stood shoulder to shoulder with us—all of them!
In my political public life, I have seen great victories; I have also faced defeats.
Therefore, I am one who acts with the understanding that ideals and policies are what matter most, not just victories and defeats.
Thus, the political journey of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will continue without faltering.
The DMK, which has so far functioned as an exemplary ruling party for the people—henceforth will function as an exemplary opposition party.
- Tue, 05 May 2026 07:58:38 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: Mamata lost Nandigram to Suvendu in 2021. He defeats her again in Bhabanipur
Election results 2026 LIVE: The closely-watched electoral battle between BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamool Congress chief went down to the wire Monday, ending in the former breaching the TMC stronghold.
Adhikari, in what seemed to be a reiteration of the 2021 Nandigram electoral battle, defeated incumbent Bengal chief minister Mamata by a margin of over 15,000 votes.
The BJP candidate, who took a lead after several rounds of counting were complete, polled over 67,000 votes in the high-stakes contest. The dramatic shift in the constituency played out even as the early lead taken by Mamata was overturned in the last rounds of counting of votes.