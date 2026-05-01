Elections 2026: When will Election Commission begin counting of votes in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala ?

Results for the 2026 assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union territory of Puducherry will be known soon, after months-long high-octane campaigning by political parties.

Election officials collect Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines from a distribution centre ahead of the final phase of voting, in Howrah on Tuesday.(Debajyoti Chakraborty)

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The Election Commission of India will be counting votes for the 2026 assembly elections on May 4 (Monday).

When will counting of votes begin?

Voting for the Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections took place in a single phase between April 9 and April 23, while West Bengal voted in two phases.

The first phase of West Bengal voting took place on April 23 and the second on April 29.

The ECI is expected to start counting 8 am, with early trends expected soon after counting starts and a clearer picture of the results likely to emerge later in the day.

As protocol, postal ballots are opened first for counting and followed by EVMs.

Follow here for live updates on Assembly elections 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Along with assembly elections, counting of votes will also take place for bypolls to eight assembly seats across six states. How are votes counted? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with assembly elections, counting of votes will also take place for bypolls to eight assembly seats across six states. How are votes counted? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vote counting in India follows a well-defined procedure supervised by the Election Commission. The process begins with postal ballots, cast by groups such as service voters, election staff, and persons with disabilities. These are counted first and officially recorded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vote counting in India follows a well-defined procedure supervised by the Election Commission. The process begins with postal ballots, cast by groups such as service voters, election staff, and persons with disabilities. These are counted first and officially recorded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) begins about 30 minutes later. EVMs display the total votes received by each candidate when the result button is pressed in the presence of officials and representatives of political parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) begins about 30 minutes later. EVMs display the total votes received by each candidate when the result button is pressed in the presence of officials and representatives of political parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Triple blow to Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal election results Where to watch? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Triple blow to Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal election results Where to watch? {{/usCountry}}

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Official results can be followed on the Election Commission’s website (eci.gov.in).

What are the stakes?

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces a crucial test as the Trinamool Congress looks to retain its dominance against a determined push by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), making it a prestige battle with national implications.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) aims to consolidate its hold, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is seeking a revival, even as the BJP tries to expand its footprint.

Kerala presents its familiar Left Democratic Front (LDF) versus United Democratic Front (UDF) contest, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attempting to break the state’s cyclical voting pattern, while the Congress-led UDF looks to return to power.

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In Assam, the BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming to defend its stronghold amid a challenge from a resurgent opposition alliance.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, coalition arithmetic remains key in a fragmented political landscape, where both national and regional players are vying for control.

Also Read | Assam exit poll show a massive lead for BJP, Himanta Biswa Sarma govt headed for another term

Latest updates in the Assembly elections

Security has been tightened outside the strong room at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata ahead of the May 4 vote count.

The move follows allegations by the Trinamool Congress that the Bharatiya Janata Party, in “active collusion” with the Election Commission of India, is attempting to open ballot boxes without the presence of authorised party representatives.

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The DMK-led alliance is set for a comfortable win in Tamil Nadu, a majority of pollsters have predicted, including Chanakya.

The pollster has also projected a victory for the BJP-led NDA in Assam and given an edge to the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, with the LDF trailing closely.

Exit polls for Puducherry’s 30-seat Assembly indicate a clear advantage for the NDA, with most agencies projecting it in the lead, often nearing or crossing the halfway mark.

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