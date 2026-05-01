Triple blow to Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal election results

With just days to go before votes are counted on May 4, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), are staring at a convergence of political, legal and administrative setbacks - intensified by a dramatic night of protests and counter-allegations over EVM security. Mamata Banerjee has dismissed exit polls and said that she is confident her party will win Bengal elections.

Exit polls project BJP surge, TMC cries foul The first setback came on Thursday, when multiple exit polls indicated a strong showing by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting it could dislodge the TMC after 15 years in power.

Pollster Matrize projected the BJP at 146–161 seats and the TMC at 125–140, hinting at a tight race but with an edge to the BJP. P-Marq went further, forecasting 150–175 seats for the BJP against 118–138 for the TMC. Poll Diary predicted a clearer victory for the BJP with 142–171 seats, while placing the TMC between 99–127.

However, People’s Pulse offered a contrasting view, projecting the TMC retaining power with 177–187 seats, and the BJP at 95–110.

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Banerjee dismissed the projections outright, alleging they were “fabricated” and part of a psychological campaign to demoralise her party cadre ahead of counting.

Calcutta High Court dismisses TMC pleas on counting process On Friday, the TMC suffered a legal setback after the Calcutta High Court dismissed two petitions related to counting arrangements.

One plea challenged a directive mandating the inclusion of Central government or PSU employees as counting supervisors or assistants. The court said it found “no merit” in the petition, noting that no evidence was presented to show prejudice.

In a separate petition, TMC MLA Javed Khan questioned the shifting of a counting centre. The court ruled there was no illegality in relocating the venue from Gitanjali Stadium to Viharilal College.