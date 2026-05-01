Mamata Banerjee's 4 hours at strongroom, EVM tampering charge: What happened in Bengal overnight?

A high-octane political drama unfolded in West Bengal on Thursday night, just one day after voting for the final phase concluded in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spent nearly four hours inside a counting centre strongroom in Kolkata to “take stock” as she alleged EVM tampering attempts by the Opposition in the state. The political escalation came ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election results on May 4. Mamata Banerjee at Bhabanipur. (ANI) (PTI) Banerjee arrived late at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur, which houses an EVM strongroom, entered the premises as a candidate and remained inside until around 12:07 am. “I have come here because there is a strong room here for EVMs, we found manipulations at many places, so when I saw it on TV, I thought I should visit, I came, but the central forces restricted me, I told I have a right to go, as per election rule, candidates are allowed till outside the sealed room. I was then allowed... If there is manipulation, we will fight...” she told PTI.

She added, “It is essential to maintain transparency. People's votes must be protected. I rushed here after receiving complaints. The central forces initially did not allow me to enter.” “If there is any plan to tamper with the counting process, it will not be tolerated,” Banerjee said. BJP hits back BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting against Banerjee in Bhabanipur, said, “I wish to assure the esteemed community of voters that the Trinamool Congress candidate has been strictly instructed to refrain from availing any undue advantages. As long as she was present in the strong room premises, my election agent was personally there keeping her under strict surveillance so that she could not resort to any dishonest means.”

BJP state chief Samik Bhattacharya said, “She is very well aware that she is losing the polls… Her game has ended. People have passed their judgement. The TMC government is gone.” TMC sit-in outside EVM centre The CM’s visit capped a tense day in the state. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders staged a sit-in outside Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, where EVM strongrooms for multiple constituencies are located. Leaders Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja alleged that CCTV footage showed outsiders inside the premises “fiddling with ballot papers”. The clip was posted on X by the TMC.

Earlier in the evening, Mamata Banerjee called on party workers to guard EVM strongrooms through the night. “They plan to swap EVMs… they might change data in computers, giving our numbers to BJP and BJP's to us,” she said, pushing for a 24-hour vigil.

TMC leaders also asked why the strongroom was reopened without their knowledge. “Party workers and supporters were present outside the strongroom till 3.30 pm. Suddenly, an email was sent informing that the strongroom would be opened again at 4 pm… Now we are not being allowed to enter. BJP is being invited,” Ghosh alleged. He added, “Ballot papers are being moved inside.”

Police deployed personnel in anti-riot gear as tensions rose outside the centre. The situation escalated after BJP leaders reached the spot and objected to the gathering of TMC workers at what they called a “sensitive” location.

TMC leaders being stopped by security personnel outside a strong room at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 30, 2026. (PTI)