BJP button on EVM taped in polling booths in Bengal's Falta, EC likely to order repolling

Amid the polling for second phase of Bengal assembly election, the Diamond Harbour constituency came under scanner of the Election Commission after allegations of EVM tampering in multiple booths. The remarks come after the BJP alleged that its election symbol had been obscured on EVMs in certain booths. (X@amitmalviya)

The BJP alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the BJP at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond seat.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Wednesday said repolling is likely to be announced in booths where EVMs would be found tampered with.

Agarwal stated that any decision on repolling would be taken only after receiving reports from district election officers and election observers regarding complaints of alleged tampering, including the use of tapes or ink marks on EVMs.

The remarks come after the party’s IT cell head, Amit Malviya, shared a video on social media platform X, claiming that white tape had been placed over the BJP’s symbol in booths numbered 144 and 189 in the Falta Assembly constituency. He demanded that a repoll be conducted.