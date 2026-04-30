High drama in Kolkata as TMC claims ballot box opening, Mamata Banerjee to reach soon

“Party workers and supporters were present outside the strongroom till 3.30 pm. Suddenly, an email was sent informing that the strongroom would be opened again at 4 pm. We contacted our workers and they said they had left. We then rushed here. Now we are not being allowed to enter. BJP is being invited,” Ghosh told reporters.

The TMC duo sat on a dharna outside Netaji Indoor Stadium in the state capital, soon after a big team of Kolkata Police reached the scene wearing anti-riot gear.

The row began with TMC candidate from Beleghata assembly constituency, Kunal Ghosh, and party leader Shashi Panja, sitting on a dharna (sit-in) in Kolkata, alleging the opening of ballot boxes by the Election Commission and the BJP in the strong rooms without the presence of relevant stakeholders.

High drama erupted in West Bengal's Kolkata after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) made a major tampering claim alleging the opening of ballot boxes in the EVM strongroom, with the party also saying that chief minister Mamata Banerjee would personally come to take stock of the situation. The Election Commission later issued a clarification, denying the allegations.

"Ballot papers are being moved inside. Yet the CEO is saying nothing is happening. If postal ballots are being processed, where did they come from? If an email was sent, why were we not informed?" he asked.

The TMC later said in a statement that party supremo Mamata Banerjee would personally visit the location to “take stock of the situation”.

EC's clarification The Election Commission of India (ECI) dismissed allegations of tampering and said the segregation of ballots was happening after informing all political parties by mail.

With reference to the CCTV footage that was circulated on social media, ECI issued a nine-point response, according to ANI news agency, as below:

1. There are 7 AC strong rooms inside the Kgudiram Anushilan Kendra.

2. ⁠They all have been duly closed and sealed in the presence of Candidates/Election agents and General Observer after completion of poll yesterday. Last Strong room was closed in the morning around 5.15am.

3. ⁠All strong rooms containing polled EVMs are safely secured and sealed.

4. ⁠There is another strong room in the same premise for Postal ballot wherein we have kept AC wise polled ballots as done by different polling personnel and ETBPS.

5. ⁠We had notified all Observers, ROs and requested ROs to inform their candidates and agents about this.

6. ⁠ROs informed the political parties by mail.

7. ⁠The segregation of the ballot was taking place in the corridor of strong rooms containing polled premise from 4pm.

8. ⁠The main strong rooms are safely secured and locked.

9. ⁠The same was duly shown to Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh and Kali from BJP."

Mamata's ‘guard EVM’ call This comes after Banerjee called on party workers to stay up all night to guard the EVM strongrooms.

“BJP has played the final game. Share markets would have toppled if the real figures were released. People need to stay together, keep a close watch on counting... stay up all night,” she said, adding that she will guard the EVM strongrooms herself if need be.

“They plan to swap EVMs .... till the time I hold a press conference and declare, do not leave counting tables ... they might change data in computers, giving our numbers to BJP and BJP's to us, I myself will go to the counting hall, I can do that as a candidate. You have gone through so much. Please bear slightly more to save Bengal,” she said.

What the exit polls have predicted for West Bengal According to Matrize, the TMC+ may fall short of the majority mark by a few seats, winning between 125 and 140 constituencies. It gave the BJP an edge, predicting it may win 146–161 seats, indicating a close contest between the two main parties.

A similar projection was given by pollster P-Marq, which said the BJP is expected to take the lead with 150–175 seats, while the incumbent Trinamool Congress may win 118–138 seats. It also projected that other parties could secure between two and six seats.

Polls Poll Diary predicted a clear win for the BJP, stating that the party may win 142–171 seats, while the TMC may fall well short of the majority mark with just 99–127 seats.

Today's Chanakya has also predicted a major sweep for the BJP, with over 192 seats. The incumbent TMC and its alliance are said to secure around 100 seats.

However, pollster People’s Pulse offered a different projection, suggesting that the incumbent TMC government may retain power in the state, though its tally could drop to 177–187 seats from the current 215 in the Assembly. It projected that the BJP would secure 95–110 seats.