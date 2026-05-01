Election 2026 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee's 4 hours at counting centre; TMC's sit-in outside EVM strongrooms in Bengal
Election 2026 LIVE: Tensions rose in Kolkata after TMC alleged ballot boxes were opened without party representatives, staging a protest outside Netaji Indoor Stadium. The EC denied the claims, while CM Mamata Banerjee inspected a Bhabanipur strong room, citing reports of possible EVM tampering.
- 14 Mins agoEC denies EVM tampering in Bengal, says, all strong rooms are 'safe and secure'
- 25 Mins agoMamata is already an ex-CM, claims BJP minister
- 38 Mins agoSuvendu says he ensured Mamata refrained from availing any undue advantage
- 41 Mins agoWest Bengal Exit Poll LIVE 2026: Calcutta HC rejects TMC plea against ECI order over Central staff deployment on vote counting day
- 56 Mins agoMamata vows to ‘fight till death’ to protect EVMs
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoWest Bengal Election LIVE 2026: Tensions rise in Kolkata over protection of EVMs
Election 2026 LIVE: Political tensions escalated in Kolkata a day after the conclusion of the second and final phase of assembly polling, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging that ballot boxes were opened without the presence of authorised party representatives. The allegations triggered protests, with party leaders staging a dharna outside Netaji Indoor Stadium....Read More
Election Commission officials rejected the claims, while BJP leaders accused the ruling party of spreading misinformation. The TMC later called off its protest at the venue.
In a big political escalation, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the strong room in Bhabanipur late Thursday night, asserting that her party would resist any attempt to tamper with electronic voting machines (EVMs). Banerjee, who is contesting from the constituency against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, said she acted after receiving reports of alleged irregularities across the state.
Also Read | Today's Chanakya exit polls results: BJP sweep with 192+ seats in Bengal; edge to DMK in TN
“Our agent has been arrested; there has been so much one-sidedness. Even after that, if someone tries to steal the EVM machine, if someone tries to steal the counting, then we will fight life and death together,” said Mamata.
Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, posted on X that he had deployed a polling agent at the strong room in Kolkata where Mamata Banerjee was present last night to ensure she was kept under strict surveillance. He shared CCTV footage of Banerjee and the BJP polling agent inside the strong room and wrote: “As long as she was present in the strong room premises, my election agent, Advocate Suryanil Das, was personally there keeping her under strict surveillance so that she could not resort to any dishonest means.”
BJP making govt in Bengal, as per Chanakya's exit poll predictions
For West Bengal, Chanakya has projected a sweeping victory for the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, estimating 192–203 seats. The incumbent Trinamool Congress-led alliance is expected to secure 100–111 seats, while others may get 2–4 seats.
Other pollsters, including Peoples Pulse, Matrize and, P-Marq, have projected that BJP is likely to give a tough fight to TMC in the elections. However, Axis My India did not release their predictions citing lack of enough feedback from the voters after two phases of voting.
Projections in other states?
The DMK-led alliance is set for comfortable win in Tamil Nadu, majority of pollsters predicted including Chanakya. The pollster also predicted a victory for BJP-led NDA in Assam and an edge for the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, with the LDF trailing closely. Exit polls for Puducherry’s 30-seat assembly indicate a clear advantage for the NDA, with most agencies projecting it in the lead, often nearing or crossing the halfway mark.
Assembly election results out on May 4
The Election Commission of India conducted polling in Assam and Kerala on April 9, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu voted on April 23, with a second phase in Bengal held on April 29.
The results for all four state assemblies, along with Puducherry, will be announced by the poll body on May 4.
West Bengal Exit Poll LIVE 2026: EC denies EVM tampering in Bengal, says, all strong rooms are 'safe and secure'
West Bengal Exit Poll LIVE 2026: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Thursday reiterated that EVMs strong rooms are "safe and secure" in response to TMC allegations that there was tampering with EVMs, asserting that there is no "controversy" in the incident.
It comes after the TMC alleged that the BJP "in active collusion" with the Election Commission, "is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders".
"No CCTV was turned off. CCTV footage of all 8 strong rooms there, 7 of EVMs and 1 of the postal ballot, is being telecast. Political parties' people can sit beyond the three-layer security and see this. They saw some movement around 4 pm when our staff was opening the postal ballot room as per the rules. As per the rule, all political parties were informed, and all candidates were informed by the RO (Returning Officer). They should have come here...After 4 pm, 3 candidates had come, and they saw everything that the EVMs' strong rooms were sealed while the postal ballot's strong room was open. The 3 then left," Agarwal told ANI.
West Bengal Exit Poll LIVE 2026: Mamata is already an ex-CM, claims BJP minister
West Bengal Exit Poll LIVE 2026: As TMC leaders held a sit-in protest on Thursday in front of the strong room outside Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said that drama by the ruling party here will continue till the counting day.
He claimed that people have not voted for TMC, and Mamata Banerjee's party will have to accept the mandate.
"Ex-Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost against Suvendu Adhikari, and TMC is certainly wiped out of West Bengal. The public did not vote for the TMC. You will see this drama for 2-3 days. They (TMC) think they can capture EVM by hook or by crook, just like they did in 2021. But the public and EC will not accept this. They (TMC) will have to accept the mandate. Mamata Banerjee is now the ex-Chief Minister and Suvendu Adhikari has defeated her," Khan said. (ANI)
West Bengal Exit Poll LIVE 2026: Suvendu says he ensured Mamata refrained from availing any undue advantage
West Bengal Exit Poll LIVE 2026: Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X that he had deployed a polling agent at the strong room in Kolkata where Mamata Banerjee was present last night to keep her under strict watch. He also shared CCTV footage showing Banerjee with the BJP polling agent inside the premises, stating: “As long as she was present in the strong room premises, my election agent, Advocate Suryanil Das, was personally there keeping her under strict surveillance so that she could not resort to any dishonest means.”
West Bengal Exit Poll LIVE 2026: Calcutta HC rejects TMC plea against ECI order over Central staff deployment on vote counting day
West Bengal Election LIVE 2026: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected a TMC plea challenging the Election Commission of India's directive to deploy central government and PSU employees for vote counting in the West Bengal Assembly polls.
The Court upheld the validity of the decision requiring Central Govt/PSU employees to count as supervisors/assistants, and the writ petition was dismissed.
HC, in its observations, held that such appointments are within ECI's discretion and not illegal. The Court rejected apprehension that Central Govt. staff would act under political influence. Allegations were mere apprehensions without evidence. (ANI)
West Bengal Election LIVE 2026: Mamata vows to ‘fight till death’ to protect EVMs
West Bengal Election LIVE 2026: Mamata Banerjee, the Bengal CM, after coming out of the strong room in Kolkata, spoke to reporters and explained what transpired inside. She said, “I have come here because there is a strong room here for EVMs, we found manipulations at many places, so when I saw it on TV, I thought I should visit, I came, but the central forces restricted me, I told I have a right to go, as per election rule, candidates are allowed till outside the sealed room. I was then allowed... If there is a manipulation, we will fight..”
West Bengal Election LIVE 2026: Tensions rise in Kolkata over protection of EVMs
West Bengal Election LIVE 2026: Drama unfolded in Kolkata last night with just two days left for counting of Assembly polls as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur strong room late Thursday night and said that her party will prevent all attempts, if made, to tamper with electronic voting machines.
Mamata visited the Bhabanipur strong room. TMC supremo here is facing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.
Claiming that her party received reports of EVM tampering in many parts of the state, Banerjee said, "There is a strong room here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place. When I saw the CCTV on TV, I thought I should also go and see it. Initially, the Central Forces wouldn't let me enter. But according to our election rules, the candidate and election agent of any party are allowed up to the sealed room."
Asserting that TMC is facing a biased stance from the Election Commission of India, CM Banerjee said, "Our agent has been arrested; there has been so much one-sidedness. Even after that, if someone tries to steal the EVM machine, if someone tries to steal the counting, then we will fight life and death together." (ANI)