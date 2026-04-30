Today's Chanakya exit polls results: BJP sweep with 192+ seats in Bengal; edge to DMK in TN

As the exit poll results for the key assembly elections pour in, Today's Chanakya has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the NDA, will retain power in Assam. Today's Chanakya has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the NDA, will retain power in Assam (PTI/HT Photo/PTI)

Meanwhile, for the Kerala assembly elections, the pollster has projected a tight contest between the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front, with a slight edge to the UDF.

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Today's Chanakya exit poll results Assam exit polls - Seat projection Today's Chanakya has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA will retain its hold in Assam. The incumbent alliance has been projected to win over 100 seats in the Assam assembly election results.

NDA - 102-111

INC+ - 23-32

Others - 0-1 Kerala exit polls - Seat projection For the Kerala assembly elections, Today's Chanakya has predicted a tight contest between the LDF and the UDF, with the edge to the United Democratic Front alliance in the state.

LDF - 64-73

UDF - 69-77

BJP - 7-11

Others - 0-2 Tamil Nadu exit polls - Seat projection In Tamil Nadu, like other pollsters, Chanakya has predicted a comfortable lead for the DNK-led alliance. Furthermore, the pollster has also predicted a strong debut for actor-Vijay led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

DMK+ - 125-136

AIADMK/NDA - 45-56

TVK - 63-74

Others - 0-2 West Bengal ext polls - Seat projection For West Bengal, Today's Chanakya has predicted a major sweep for the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with over 192 seats. The incumbent TMC and its alliance are said to secure around 100 seats.

TMC+ - 100-111

BJP - 192-203

Others - 2-4 Assembly election results out on May 4 The Election Commission of India held the voting for Assam and Kerala on April 9. West Bengal and Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 23, with a second phase for Bengal on April 29.

The results for all four state assemblies, along with Puducherry, will be declared by the polling body on May 4.