 Electoral bonds case: What are unique alpha-numeric numbers? 5 things to know | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Electoral bonds case: What are unique alpha-numeric numbers? 5 things to know

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 03:15 PM IST

Electoral bonds case: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court asked SBI's chairman to file a compliance affidavit 5pm of March 21.

The Supreme Court on Monday yet again pulled up the State Bank of India (SBI) saying it can't be selective and has to disclose all “conceivable” electoral bond details in its possession, including alpha-numeric unique numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party.

On March 15, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to SBI to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alpha-numeric numbers in compliance of its directions.(REUTERS)
On March 15, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to SBI to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alpha-numeric numbers in compliance of its directions.(REUTERS)

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the Supreme Court had, in its verdict in the electoral bonds case, asked the SBI to disclose all the details of the bonds and it should not wait for further orders on this aspect.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We had asked all details to be disclosed by the SBI which includes electoral bond numbers as well. Let the SBI not be selective in disclosure,” the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, orally said during the hearing.

On March 15, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the country's largest bank to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alpha-numeric numbers in compliance of its directions, saying the SBI was "duty bound" to reveal them.

What unique alpha-numeric numbers?

  1. Each bond is assigned a distinct alphanumeric code, which, when disclosed by the SBI, will facilitate the correlation of donors with the respective recipient parties.
  2. At present, the SBI has given the data to the election commission in two silos - donors who purchased bonds and recipients who encashed them - and the link is missing, report claimed.
  3. One-on-one correspondence between the electoral bond purchaser and redeemer of each bond can only be established once the unique alpha-numeric number, visible only under ultraviolet light, of each EB is available, The Indian Express reported.
  4. “There is no manner of doubt that the SBI was required to disclose all details. This, we clarify, will include the alpha-numeric number and the serial number, if any, of the bonds redeemed,” the bench added.
  5. Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for the SBI told the apex court that if the numbers of electoral bonds are to be given, “we will give them”.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Electoral bonds case: What are unique alpha-numeric numbers? 5 things to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On