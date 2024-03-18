Electoral bonds case: What are unique alpha-numeric numbers? 5 things to know

The Supreme Court on Monday yet again pulled up the State Bank of India (SBI) saying it can't be selective and has to disclose all “conceivable” electoral bond details in its possession, including alpha-numeric unique numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party. On March 15, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to SBI to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alpha-numeric numbers in compliance of its directions.(REUTERS)

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the Supreme Court had, in its verdict in the electoral bonds case, asked the SBI to disclose all the details of the bonds and it should not wait for further orders on this aspect.

“We had asked all details to be disclosed by the SBI which includes electoral bond numbers as well. Let the SBI not be selective in disclosure,” the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, orally said during the hearing.

On March 15, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the country's largest bank to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alpha-numeric numbers in compliance of its directions, saying the SBI was "duty bound" to reveal them.

What unique alpha-numeric numbers?