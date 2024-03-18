Electoral bonds case: What are unique alpha-numeric numbers? 5 things to know
Electoral bonds case: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court asked SBI's chairman to file a compliance affidavit 5pm of March 21.
The Supreme Court on Monday yet again pulled up the State Bank of India (SBI) saying it can't be selective and has to disclose all “conceivable” electoral bond details in its possession, including alpha-numeric unique numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party.
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the Supreme Court had, in its verdict in the electoral bonds case, asked the SBI to disclose all the details of the bonds and it should not wait for further orders on this aspect.
“We had asked all details to be disclosed by the SBI which includes electoral bond numbers as well. Let the SBI not be selective in disclosure,” the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, orally said during the hearing.
On March 15, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the country's largest bank to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alpha-numeric numbers in compliance of its directions, saying the SBI was "duty bound" to reveal them.
What unique alpha-numeric numbers?
- Each bond is assigned a distinct alphanumeric code, which, when disclosed by the SBI, will facilitate the correlation of donors with the respective recipient parties.
- At present, the SBI has given the data to the election commission in two silos - donors who purchased bonds and recipients who encashed them - and the link is missing, report claimed.
- One-on-one correspondence between the electoral bond purchaser and redeemer of each bond can only be established once the unique alpha-numeric number, visible only under ultraviolet light, of each EB is available, The Indian Express reported.
- “There is no manner of doubt that the SBI was required to disclose all details. This, we clarify, will include the alpha-numeric number and the serial number, if any, of the bonds redeemed,” the bench added.
- Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for the SBI told the apex court that if the numbers of electoral bonds are to be given, “we will give them”.
