Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Elephant deaths: Madras high court judges inspect rail tracks in Tamil Nadu
india news

Elephant deaths: Madras high court judges inspect rail tracks in Tamil Nadu

Madras high court Justices R Subramanian, N Sathish Kumar and G K Ilanthiraiyan inspected the tracks between Ettimadai on the outskirts and Walayar in Kerala, where 24 elephants were killed in the last three and half decades and 11 in the last 14 years.
Madras high court judges inspected the locations and tracks where elephants were run over by trains, honeybee alarm system, site for hanging solar fencing proposed by the Railways and existing ramps across the tracks for elephant crossing (HT file)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Coimbatore

Three judges from Madras High Court carried out an inspection on the railway tracks passing through Madukkarai forest range coming under Coimbatore Forest Division on Sunday to assess the steps taken by the Forest department and Railways to prevent deaths of elephants.

Justices R Subramanian, N Sathish Kumar and G K Ilanthiraiyan inspected the tracks between Ettimadai on the outskirts and Walayar in Kerala, where 24 elephants were killed in the last three and half decades and 11 in the last 14 years.

The judges travelled to Walayar station from Ettimadai station and inspected the tracks on both directions. They inspected the locations where elephants were run over by trains, honeybee alarm system, site for hanging solar fencing proposed by the Railways and existing ramps across the tracks for elephant crossing, official sources said.

Special Secretary (Forests) Supriya Sahu, Coimbatore district Collector G S Sameeran, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Syed Muzammil Abbas, Conservator of Forests S Ramasubramanian and Coimbatore District Forest Officer T K Ashok Kumar were among those who accompanied the judges during the inspection.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP