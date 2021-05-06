Home / India News / Elephant kills villager in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
Elephant kills villager in Bengal’s Murshidabad district

This is the first such incident of an elephant attack in Murshidabad in recent years. The victim was identified as Rajkumar Tori, a labourer.
By Sreyasi Pal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Villagers spotted a herd of five elephants a few days ago. The herd apparently came from Jharkhand. (Image used for representation). (ANI PHOTO.)

A 26-year-old man at Chandor village in Bengal’s Murshidabad district was killed by a wild elephant on Thursday morning.

This is the first such incident of an elephant attack in Murshidabad in recent years. The victim was identified as Rajkumar Tori, a labourer. He was killed near the Bagdapara deer forest, not far from his home.

Local gram panchayat member Tinku Lakra said, “Tori is survived by his mother, wife and a six-month-old son.”

“Villagers spotted a herd of five elephants a few days ago. The herd apparently came from Jharkhand. One of the elephants left the herd and entered our village,” Lakra said.

Forest department officers visited the spot. The villager was rushed to the Beniagram Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

