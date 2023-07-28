Home / India News / Elgar Parishad accused Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira granted bail by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court granted bail to Elgar Parishad accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira considering their long incarceration since August 2018.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira considering their long incarceration since August 2018. They faced charges under stringent UAPA for their alleged Maoist links.

Activist Vernon Gonsalves.(PTI)
A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia imposed strict conditions of bail which require them to use one mobile, whose location is accessible to the investigating officer 24X7 and they will not be permitted to leave Maharashtra without permission of the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.

The court said Gonsalves and Ferreira shall surrender their passports to the police.

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay high court order rejecting their bail pleas. The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune police was funded by Maoists.

The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, police had alleged.

