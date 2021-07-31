Elgar parishad case: Gadling gets 9-day bail

The Bombay high court on Friday granted temporary bail to Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, from August 13 to 21, allowing him to perform the last rites of his mother who died last year.

The division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice NJ Jamadar was informed by senior counsel Indira Jaising that the final rites of Gadling’s mother, who died in Nagpur on August 15 last year, could not be performed as Gadling’s brother and other family members were suffering from Covid-19 and were hospitalised.

The family decided to perform these rites on her first death anniversary on August 15, advocate Jaising told the court, seeking temporary bail for him.

In September 2020, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court rejected Gadling’s temporary bail . Earlier this year, he moved the high court.

The high court, while allowing temporary bail on Friday, put strict conditions which include surrendering his passport, reporting to the police station in his area of residence on August 16 and 19 at 10 am, submit his itinerary during his release to the special NIA court and go out to Bina river on August 19 only for immersing the ashes.

The high court also asked Gadling to furnish sureties in the sum of ₹50,000 to the satisfaction of the special NIA court.

Gadling was arrested in 2018 on charges of conspiring to foment violence at Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra on January 1, 2018, He was lodged at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

The NIA is probing the case. Gadling and several other activists were arrested for alleged links with the Maoists and booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

