‘Who paid?’- Anand Mahindra reacts to Elon Musk-Bernard Arnault's power lunch in Paris

Businessman Anand Mahindra Sunday reacted to the viral photo of the lunch meeting between the world’s two richest people Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault – the CEO and controlling shareholder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE – held in Paris, France. Quoting the viral photo on his Twitter profile, the Mahindra group chairman posed a tongue-in-cheek question: "My wife was wondering who paid for the lunch…Elon Musk.”

Soon after, several of his followers started taking guesses at his question. While some people believed that Arnault would have been the one to pay since he was the host of the technology conference where Musk had arrived to speak; some believed “it may have been on the house”, meaning that the luxury hotel where they had lunch, paid for it.

However, this is not the only question in the minds of the people about the intriguing meeting of the two billionaires. Ever since the viral photos from the meet were shared on the Instagram account of Antoine Arnault, Bernard’s son, the media went into a frenzy, speculating about what could have prompted this meeting between the tech mogul and the luxury goods tycoon.

The two billionaires met at a lunch at Cheval Blanc, a luxury hotel chain that comes under the Louis Vuitton conglomerate. Another photo shared by Antoine Arnault showed that while Musk was accompanied by his mother, Maye Musk; Arnault was with his sons Antoine and Alexandre.

Following the lunch, Musk delivered a speech at the Viva Technology event in Paris. This annual gathering was organized by the advertising agency Publicis Groupe SA and Les Echos, the economic and financial daily newspaper owned by LVMH.

The Tesla CEO and Twitter owner has a net worth of $236.9 billion, the Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List states; while the Louis Vuitton Founder-CEO is estimated to have a net worth of $233.4 billion. The two are placed highest on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index at $233 billion and $202 billion respectively.

