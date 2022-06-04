Eloped Baghpat couple found, get court relief, family members cut ties

The couple whose elopement precipitated police action among the families leading to the death by suicide of a woman and her two daughters in Baghpat district last month were found and presented before a local court on Thursday, police officials familiar with developments have said.

The 22-year-old youth and 19-year-old woman had left their village on May 3, according to police. Acting on a complaint made by the woman’s father, a police team along with the woman’s brothers had conducted a ‘raid’ at the youth’s home on May 24. His mother and two sisters were the only ones present at home at the time. Following alleged harassment by the raiding team, the three women had died by consuming poison.

Baghpat senior superintendent of police, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, said the couple got married shortly after they left the village. They were tracked down to Haridwar, where they were staying in a rented home.

“The couple were brought to Baghpat court on Thursday and presented before a judicial magistrate. Their statements were recorded here, where the woman said that she wants to be with the youth, who is her husband now,” said Jadaun.

According a police officer familiar with the case, the duo was tracked down as they switched on their mobile phones earlier this week.

The hearing was held for the FIR registered by the woman’s father under section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code against the youth.

“This case will be closed now as the woman has recorded a statement saying that she was not kidnapped and had gone by her own consent. Moreover, as the two are adults and married now, the court has ordered that the woman will now stay in care of the youth. The police has been ordered to give them protection and ensure their safe transportation back to Haridwar, where the couple wants to continue staying,” said Yuvraj Singh, circle officer, Baraut, Baghpat Police.

The couple were taken back to Haridwar by the police. Parents of the youth and the woman said they would abide by the court order and were severing ties with the couple.

Meanwhile, even though the kidnapping case registered has been closed, the probe in the matter of the deaths of the three women is still under way.

The investigation has been transferred to a special investigation team (SIT). The case was filed by the youth’s father against six people, including a police officer, under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Inspector Krishan Pal, who is leading the SIT, said, “Five suspects booked in the case, who are the woman’s brothers and their friends, are absconding at the moment. Their home is being searched constantly but they remain on the run. All witness statements, post-mortem reports and other evidenes have been recorded by the police in the matter”.

