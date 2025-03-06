Three dead, 20 injured in bus-lorry collision in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

At least three people died, and 20 others were injured after a private travel bus collided with a lorry and overturned near Chodimellu village in Eluru. The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, officials confirmed. The bus, which was traveling from Hyderabad to Kakinada, reportedly lost control due to overspeeding.(Representational photo)

The bus, which was traveling from Hyderabad to Kakinada, reportedly lost control due to overspeeding and crashed into a lorry carrying cement.

The impact of the collision led to the immediate death of three passengers, while the others suffered varying degrees of injuries.

The injured were transported to Eluru Hospital for medical treatment. Among them, the bus driver remains in critical condition.

Confirming the incident, Eluru Rural Police stated, “Three people killed and 20 injured after a private bus collided with a lorry near Chodimellu village in Eluru. The bus was en route to Kakinada from Hyderabad.”

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, with preliminary findings pointing to overspeeding as the primary factor. The identities of the deceased passengers are yet to be confirmed.

Another fatal accident in Andhra

In a separate incident, three more lives were lost in a lorry accident in the YSR district of Andhra Pradesh. The mishap occurred on Maddimadugu Ghat Road in Chintakomma Dinne Mandal when a lorry carrying fish feed from Bengaluru to Eluru suffered a brake failure.

Losing control, the vehicle plunged 50 feet into a valley, resulting in the death of both the driver and the cleaner. The deceased were identified as Sambayya and K Vivekananda Reddy from Kappakuntapalle in Chakrayapet mandal. While the driver was killed on the spot, the cleaner succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The impact of the crash caused the lorry to split into three parts.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution while driving, especially on high-speed highways and ghat roads. Investigations into both accidents are ongoing.