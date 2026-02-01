Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary and called upon people to imbibe the saint's ideals to contribute to the building of a harmonious and developed India. Embrace Sant Ravidas' ideals to build harmonious, developed India: Adityanath

In a post on his official X handle, Adityanath said, "Humble salutations on the sacred birth anniversary of Sadguru Ravidas ji Maharaj."

He said Sant Ravidas' message of service through action, social harmony and equality continues to inspire society even today.

"The spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas' finds its soul in the teachings of Guru Ravidas ji," the chief minister said, urging people to adopt his thoughts and become partners in building a harmonious and developed India.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati also paid tributes to Sant Ravidas.

Yadav also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti from his X handle.

In a post on X, Mayawati extended greetings to millions of followers of Sant Ravidas across the country and the world, describing him as one of the great saints of social change.

Quoting his famous saying 'Man changa to kathauti mein Ganga', she said Sant Ravidas emphasised purity of mind as the path to true happiness and the welfare of society and the nation.

She said Sant Ravidas' message was meant for social service and human welfare, and not for narrow political or electoral interests. Paying heed to his teachings could significantly improve the lives of the poor, exploited and oppressed, she added.

Sant Ravidas, a medieval poet-saint and social reformer, is revered by followers across the country, including a large number from the Dalit community.

Through his couplets and sermons, he spoke out against caste-based discrimination. He was born in Seer Goverdhanpur village near Varanasi.

