Eminent physicist Ajay Kumar Sood appointed principal scientific advisor

The PSA's office aims to provide pragmatic and objective advice to the prime minister and cabinet on matters related to science, technology and innovation.
Ajay Kumar Sood has been appointed to the post for a period of three years to succeed renowned biologist K VijayRaghavan..
Published on Apr 20, 2022 06:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Eminent physicist Ajay Kumar Sood has been appointed as the principal scientific advisor (PSA) to the government, a personnel ministry order issued on Wednesday said. Sood, a member of the Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council to the prime minister, has been appointed to the post for a period of three years to succeed renowned biologist K VijayRaghavan.

The PSA's office aims to provide pragmatic and objective advice to the prime minister and cabinet on matters related to science, technology and innovation with a focus on the application of science and technology in critical infrastructure, economic and social sectors in partnership with government departments, institutions and industry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sood as principal scientific advisor to the government, the order said.

