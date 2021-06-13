Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Eminent scientist Smriti Narayan Chatterjee passes away in Kolkata
india news

Eminent scientist Smriti Narayan Chatterjee passes away in Kolkata

The scientist authored more than 150 research papers and headed the biophysics departments at the School of Tropical Medicine, Indian Institute of Chemical Biology and Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, where he was also the director (1990-91).
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Professor Smriti Narayan Chatterjee was a Fellow at the West Bengal Academy of Science and Technology, National Academy of Sciences and the Indian National Science Academy. (PHOTO:SOURCED.)

Eminent scientist Professor Smriti Narayan Chatterjee died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon after a brief illness. He was 89 and is survived by a son.

He was suffering from acute pneumonia.

The scientist authored more than 150 research papers and headed the biophysics departments at the School of Tropical Medicine, Indian Institute of Chemical Biology and Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, where he was also the director (1990-91).

Chatterjee was the recipient of many awards, including the Rockefeller Foundation Award (1962), the Shakuntala Amirchand Prize (1966) and the Basanti Devi Amirchand Prize (1984) of the Indian Council of Medical Research and Professor Sambhu Nath De Memorial Award (1996) of the Indian National Science Academy.

He was a Fellow at the West Bengal Academy of Science and Technology, National Academy of Sciences and the Indian National Science Academy.

His wife, who was also a scientist, died in 2011.

“My father was never hospitalized in the past. He was getting better when his condition deteriorated. He was in the news last year because the bacterial viruses subcommittee of the International Committee on the Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) created a new genus and named it Chatterjeevirus in recognition of his contribution to research,” the scientist’s son, Saugata Chatterjee, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP