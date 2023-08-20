Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Encounter started in Larrow-Parigam area of Pulwama.(HT File photo)

"Encounter has started in Larrow-Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

There were no reports of any casualty on either side.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.