Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama
PTI |
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
"Encounter has started in Larrow-Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on X (formerly Twitter).
There were no reports of any casualty on either side.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
