e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 terrorists gunned down by security forces in J-K’s Kulgam

2 terrorists gunned down by security forces in J-K’s Kulgam

The encounter in Kulgam comes days after two terrorists were killed in Manzgam area of the district.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Army Jawans an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam.
Army Jawans an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. (ANI File Photo )
         

Security forces killed two terrorists after a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

They added that a joint team of Rashtriya Rifles, state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were involved in the operation against the terrorists in Wanpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

Officials said the search operation is still underway and that internet services have been snapped in the district.

The encounter in Kulgam comes days after two terrorists were killed in Manzgam area of the district.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
‘A year of many achievements’: Nadda on a year of Modi 2.0 government
‘A year of many achievements’: Nadda on a year of Modi 2.0 government
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In