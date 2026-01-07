Edit Profile
    3 Pak-linked Jaish terrorists likely trapped as encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

    Three terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed are likely hiding and are currently engaged with the security forces.

    Updated on: Jan 07, 2026 7:48 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists believed to be Pakistan-sponsored, in a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

    "SOG (Special Operations Group) Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua," Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said. (Representative Photo/HT File )
    "SOG (Special Operations Group) Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua," Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said. (Representative Photo/HT File )

    The encounter started at Kahog village of Billawar in the evening when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of two to three terrorists, they said.

    "SOG (Special Operations Group) Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua," Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

    Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG is said to be relentlessly engaging the terrorists. Teams of the CRPF are also participating in the joint operation.

    News agency PTI said, according to sources, at around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police station area. It could be the same terrorist who was spotted this morning at Dhannu Parole, the news agency further reported citing sources.

    Officials said reinforcements have been rushed to the village.

    News/India News/3 Pak-linked Jaish Terrorists Likely Trapped As Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua
    © 2026 HindustanTimes