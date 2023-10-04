Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

ByHT News Desk
Oct 04, 2023 12:57 PM IST

The encounter broke out in Kulgam days after security forces busted two terror modules in the south Kashmir's district and arrested five "hybrid" terrorists.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kujjar area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Kashmir Zone Police informed about the ongoing encounter in Kulgam through a social media post. (HT File)

Kashmir Zone Police in a social media post said, “Encounter has started at Kujjar area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job.”

More details are awaited.

The encounter broke out days after security forces busted two terror modules in the south Kashmir district and arrested five "hybrid" terrorists. The arrested persons have been identified as Aadil Hussain Wani, Suhail Ahmad Dar, Aitmad Ahmad Laway, Mehraj Ahmad Lone and Sabzar Ahmad Khaar, the official said.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including two pistols, three hand grenades, one UBGL, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, and 21 AK-47 rounds was recovered from their possession.

(This is a developing story…Please check back for updates)

HT News Desk

