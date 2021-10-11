Encounter going on in Bandipora, Anantnag; 2 terrorists killed, say police

One terrorist has been killed by the security forces in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police. The encounter started early on Monday, a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police said.

"#BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow," the tweet said.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). “He was involved in recent civilian #killing at Shahgund #Bandipora,” the Kashmir Police said further on Twitter, quoting the Inspector General of Police.

The encounter is still going on at Gundjahangir, in Hajin area of Bandipora, the police said.

Earlier, a terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in Verinag encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunbattle started at around 2.30am, according to a tweet from Kashmri Zone Police.

A policeman has been injured in the Anantnag encounter, the police informed through Twitter, adding that the encounter is still going on.

On Saturday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces during a cordon and search operation in Chanapora area of Srinagar.

The operation was launched after a terrorist managed to escape from an encounter in nearby Natipora area. One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in firing on Friday.

The valley has witnessed a series of civilian killings this month, due to which there is high security in the entire region. The security forces have detained at least 500 people as part of their investigation. Suspected members of banned terrorist groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami have been interrogated to trace their roles in the murders.

Seven people, including three from the minority communities, have been killed in the Union Territory since October 3. Among them are two teachers - Satinder Kour and Deepak Chand - who were shot dead on Thursday. Before them, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a 68-year-old chemist, street vendor Virender Paswan from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, and Mohammad Shafi Lone, president of a local taxi union, were shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora districts on Tuesday.

As many as 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists this year, according to Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Kashmir.