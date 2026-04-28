Encounter specialist's deployment to West Bengal sparks row; TMC, Akhilesh accuse BJP of planting 'agents'

The deployment of IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma has sparked a major row in West Bengal, especially as the state prepares to head into its second round of voting. As per the BJP and the Election Commission, Sharma has been sent as an "observer" in the state to ensure "free and fair voting."

As per the BJP and the Election Commission, Sharma has been sent as an "observer" in the state to ensure "free and fair voting."(BJP4Bengal, Akhilesh Yadav on X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav have accused the BJP of trying to tilt the vote in their favour by "deploying agents" to intimidate voters.

TMC, Akhilesh target BJP over deployment

"Yogi Adityanath’s encounter specialist Ajay Pal Sharma has just been parachuted in by the Election Commission as police observer for South 24 Parganas. This is the same man whose badge of honour is a body count from “encounters” and whose real speciality is turning the police uniform into a personal ATM and a tool for personal vendettas," said a statement issued by the TMC on X.

The statement from the ruling party further states that Pal has been booked for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with crucial evidence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking to X, the SP leader also questioned Sharma's deployment, highlighting the IPS officer's "dark record" and "thok-do attitude." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to X, the SP leader also questioned Sharma's deployment, highlighting the IPS officer's "dark record" and "thok-do attitude." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "At the right time, there will be a thorough probe into the criminal activities of these 'agents' who are out to implement the BJP's agenda, and strict punitive action will be taken," Yadav added further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At the right time, there will be a thorough probe into the criminal activities of these 'agents' who are out to implement the BJP's agenda, and strict punitive action will be taken," Yadav added further. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also condemned the deployment. Sharing a video on X, in which Sharma is heard telling people that any wrongdoing will be countered with strict action.

Responding to the video, Mahua wrote - "Herogiri thoda samhaal ke kijiye."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The TMC MP also shared several videos of Sharma with dancers on the social media platform.

BJP backs IPS official

Taking to X, the BJP stated that Sharma, who is an encounter specialist and 'Singham' of UP police, has been deployed as a police observer of South 24 Parganas.

"He just read the riot act to Bhaipo’s henchman Jehangir Khan’s family members," the opposition party wrote on X, referring to the presence of around 14 West Bengal police at the TMC candidate's house.

"Nobody can stop this election from being the freest and fairest election in 50 years, and anyone who dares to act oversmart will be taught a lesson," the BJP wrote further.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON