Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama

The operation was launched jointly by police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) late last night on a specific information.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:30 IST
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Srinagar
The exchange of firing was going on and details were awaited, the official said.
The exchange of firing was going on and details were awaited, the official said.(ANI Twitter)
         

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Marwal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district early on Tuesday, the police said.

An operation was launched jointly by police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) late last night on a specific information.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said during the search, militants fired on the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter. The exchange of firing was going on and details were awaited, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies).

