ED conducts raids on premises linked to Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at the premises belonging to Gopal Goyal Kanda, Haryana politician and promoter of now-defunct MDLR Group, in a money laundering probe, people familiar with the development said.

The ED has not shared the details of the searches yet. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Kanda was acquitted by a Delhi court of abetting the suicide of a former 23-year-old air hostess of his now-defunct MDLR Airlines in 2012.

The ED has not shared the details of the searches yet.

Officials said one of the places being raided was in Gurugram.

Also Read: Geetika Sharma suicide case: Delhi Police say it will file an appeal against Kanda verdict

Kanda and his associate Aruna Chaddha were booked in August 2012 after the air hostess was found dead at her residence.

A note found at the residence said she was ending her life due to Kanda and Chaddha’s harassment.

Chaddha was arrested while Kanda surrendered in August 2012.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two were initially charged under the Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

The Delhi high court later dropped additional charges filed against them under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences). It granted Kanda regular bail in March 2014 on the grounds that Chaddha was released on bail a month earlier.

In their charge sheet in the case, the Delhi Police said Kanda was obsessed with the 23-year-old and pressuring her to return to his airline.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact number: 09441778290