India News / 'Engage actively': PM Modi's message to governors amid highest Covid-19 spike
Governors are an important pillar of janbhagidari in this battle, PM Modi said as he interacted with governors and lieutenant governors on Wednesday.
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Governors and Lieutenant Governors on Covid-19 situation on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with governors and lieutenant governors of all states and union territories through video conference and asked them to engage actively to ensure that everyone is working together towards micro-containment.

"Modi suggested that governors can actively engage to ensure that social institutions collaborate seamlessly with the state governments towards micro containment. He said their social network can help ensure an increase in the capacity of ambulances, ventilators and oxygen in hospitals. Along with spreading the message about vaccination and treatment, governors can also spread awareness about AYUSH-related remedies," an official statement said.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union home minister Amit Shah and health minister Harsh Vardhan were present at the video interaction.

With 1,84,372 new Covid-19 infections, India on Wednesday smashed all its past records of daily rises and proved the second wave of the pandemic more dangerous than the first wave.

Reiterating what the Prime Minister has already told chief ministers in the previous meetings, PM Modi on Wednesday said the feeling of janbhagidari needs to be encouraged more and governors have a crucial role to play in it.

"Governors are an important pillar of janbhagidari in this battle and their coordination with state governments and guidance to the institutions of state will further strengthen the nation's resolve," he said adding that the Central government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of vaccines. He also mentioned how the Tika Utsav has expanded the inoculation drive.

prime minister narendra modi covid-19
