New Delhi, A 52-year-old engineer was arrested from Rajasthan's Jaipur for allegedly cheating an organisation of over ₹two crore by inducing the firm to deliver mobile phones on the basis of forged bank guarantees, police said on Tuesday. Engineer from Rajasthan's Jaipur held for bank fraud

The accused has been identified as Cartigueyane Gopal, a resident of Bikaner, they said.

The complainant firm alleged that they had entered into agreement with an alleged company M/s TSN Ecotech International Pvt. Ltd. on November 18, 2016 for appointment as a distributer of its products, police said.

In order to win the confidence of the complainant company, the alleged company and its directors furnished six bank guarantees worth ₹three crore in favour of the complainant company, said a senior police officer.

The complainant company supplied goods of worth ₹4.84 crore to the alleged company since November 18, 2016 to January 5, 2017 and the alleged company made some payments, the officer said.

The alleged company, however, refused to make the balance payment of ₹2.19 crores. Later, when the complainant company tried to invoke the bank guarantees of worth ₹three crores, it was revealed that those were not issued by the bank and the same were declared to be fake and forged, the officer stated.

It was revealed during investigation that in November 2016, Gopal had sent several mails to Mohamed Sirajudeen . These mails consist of soft copies of alleged six bank guarantees , said Additional Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth.

Gopal had received ₹32 lakh in his bank accounts from the accused company in 2016 and 2017. He also received money from the bank accounts of Sirajudeen, she said, adding that notices were sent to Gopal but he did not join the investigation.

Gopal was arrested from Jaipur on January 30. His associates M Mohammed Sirajuddin, Thotappa Naina Mohammed Sirajuddin, and Vikrant Chaudhary have already been charge-sheeted in this case, Guguloth said.

Gopal, an engineer by profession, made a plan to cheat the complainant company along with his associates in order to earn quick money. and induced it to deliver the goods of crores, by preparing and using forged bank guarantees, police said, adding that he was also involved in three more cases of similar modus operandi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.