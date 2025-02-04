Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Engineer from Rajasthan's Jaipur held for bank fraud

PTI |
Feb 04, 2025 05:21 PM IST

Engineer from Rajasthan's Jaipur held for bank fraud

New Delhi, A 52-year-old engineer was arrested from Rajasthan's Jaipur for allegedly cheating an organisation of over two crore by inducing the firm to deliver mobile phones on the basis of forged bank guarantees, police said on Tuesday.

Engineer from Rajasthan's Jaipur held for bank fraud
Engineer from Rajasthan's Jaipur held for bank fraud

The accused has been identified as Cartigueyane Gopal, a resident of Bikaner, they said.

The complainant firm alleged that they had entered into agreement with an alleged company M/s TSN Ecotech International Pvt. Ltd. on November 18, 2016 for appointment as a distributer of its products, police said.

In order to win the confidence of the complainant company, the alleged company and its directors furnished six bank guarantees worth three crore in favour of the complainant company, said a senior police officer.

The complainant company supplied goods of worth 4.84 crore to the alleged company since November 18, 2016 to January 5, 2017 and the alleged company made some payments, the officer said.

The alleged company, however, refused to make the balance payment of 2.19 crores. Later, when the complainant company tried to invoke the bank guarantees of worth three crores, it was revealed that those were not issued by the bank and the same were declared to be fake and forged, the officer stated.

It was revealed during investigation that in November 2016, Gopal had sent several mails to Mohamed Sirajudeen . These mails consist of soft copies of alleged six bank guarantees , said Additional Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth.

Gopal had received 32 lakh in his bank accounts from the accused company in 2016 and 2017. He also received money from the bank accounts of Sirajudeen, she said, adding that notices were sent to Gopal but he did not join the investigation.

Gopal was arrested from Jaipur on January 30. His associates M Mohammed Sirajuddin, Thotappa Naina Mohammed Sirajuddin, and Vikrant Chaudhary have already been charge-sheeted in this case, Guguloth said.

Gopal, an engineer by profession, made a plan to cheat the complainant company along with his associates in order to earn quick money. and induced it to deliver the goods of crores, by preparing and using forged bank guarantees, police said, adding that he was also involved in three more cases of similar modus operandi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On