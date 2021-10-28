Engineering student makes 13-minute video, dies by suicide blaming education system in Karnataka

An engineering student from Karnataka’s Hassan district died by suicide after making a video appealing to the government to make changes in the state’s education system.

The student was found dead in his hostel room on Monday. He was a native of Hiriyalu in Arsikere taluk, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night and the police recovered the video on Tuesday. In the 13 minutes and 21 seconds video, he asks the chief minister, vice-chancellors, and prominent leaders of all parties to overhaul the present education system. In the video clip, he said he was “sacrificing his life” to get people’s attention on the problems in the education system. He also thanked his parents, friends, and teachers for their support.

He also appealed to his parents to donate his organs to the needy. The deceased in the video further said that there should not be any discrimination on the basis of one’s profession. “How does it matter what job one does? One can be a scavenger. All should be treated equally,” he said.

He further stated that the present education system was of no use. He also appealed that his video should be uploaded on news channels and social media platforms.

He also requested that his final rites should take place in the presence of the chief minister, education minister, and religious seers. In the video, he also apologized to his parents for taking his life, following which he hanged himself in his hostel room. The police are investigating the case.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday, higher education minister Ashwath Narayan said, “Now the society is reforming. It will take some time. I respect the feeling of the student. But he should not have taken such a decision.” “In the National Education Policy (NEP), there is an opportunity for those who are interested in any field and they can choose a career in school itself. We will see an improvement in 10 years. He could have shared his opinion, but should not have lost his life. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss,” he added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669 ; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918