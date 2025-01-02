Engineering student rapes classmate after luring her into empty flat

A 21-year-old engineering student was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping his classmate. The Kolkata police said the incident took place in an empty apartment where the accused allegedly drugged the woman's drink and raped her. The incident took place on December 21 but came to light on Tuesday. (Representational)

The incident took place on December 21 but came to light on Tuesday after the survivor confided about her ordeal to her parents.

The police registered a case and summoned the accused. He was arrested after an hours-long interrogation.

"The accused student was summoned on Tuesday. After a nightlong questioning, he was arrested,” the police told The Indian Express.

The police have also summoned the owner of the flat, a friend of the accused.

The accused and the survivor weren't on talking terms as they had a tiff some time ago.

The incident came days after an engineering student was sexually assaulted on the campus of Chennai's Anna University by a biryani vendor.

Also read: Security guard held for attempting to sexually assault MBBS student at AIIMS Gorakhpur

Engineering student kills parents

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, an engineering student in Maharashtra's Nagpur allegedly killed his parents apparently due to differences with them over his education and career.

The 25-year-old accused, Utkarsh Dhakhole, killed his parents at their residence in the Kapil Nagar area of the city on December 26 and the double murder came to light on Wednesday morning after neighbors complained of a foul smell, an official said.

After the recovery of the decomposed bodies of his parents, Utkarsh was arrested and he confessed to killing them, DCP (Zone V) Niketan Kadam said.

"Utkarsh allegedly strangled his mother, a teacher, around noon on December 26 and later stabbed his father, a technician at a power plant and social worker, to death when he returned home around 5 pm. He then left the bodies there," the official said.

"Utkarsh failed to clear several subjects during his engineering course. His parents, therefore, wanted him to quit engineering and choose something else. However, he was against their suggestion," Kadam added.

With inputs from PTI