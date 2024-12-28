Security guard held for attempting to sexually assault MBBS student at AIIMS Gorakhpur

An MBBS student at AIIMS Gorakhpur accused a security guard of allegedly attempting to sexually assault her on the campus, prompting a massive protest by students. AIIMS Executive Director Prof. Ajay Singh termed the incident "grave". (Representational)

The incident came months after a doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar hospital.

What are the allegations against the guard?

The police said the incident took place at 9 pm on Friday when the student was walking to her hostel. Guard Satpal Yadav made inappropriate comments about her. He later grabbed her hand and attempted to drag her into the bushes. Other students intervened when she raised an alarm, reported PTI.

In the commotion, students managed to apprehend the accused but other security guards intervened and allegedly helped him escape, the officials said.

The police detained the accused from Pipraich after students mounted a massive protest. A case has been registered under Section 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, AIIMS Medical Superintendent Vikas Srivastava said.

AIIMS Executive Director Prof. Ajay Singh termed the incident "grave" and assured stringent action against those responsible.

This incident came days after a 19-year-old engineering student was sexually assaulted on the campus of Chennai's Anna University.

The survivor was sitting with her male friend in an open area inside the campus on Monday, December 23, when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man.

The accused, identified as 37-year-old Gnanasekaran, first thrashed the survivor's friend, a fourth-year student, and then dragged her behind a building before assaulting her. Police later arrested and booked the man based on the teen's complaint.

With inputs from PTI