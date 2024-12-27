RG Kar case: Kolkata doctors meet chief secretary, demand speedy probe by CBI

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against prime accused Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital.
Agitating doctors on Thursday went to the West Bengal secretariat to meet Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and press for their demand for the issuance of a "no-objection certificate that would help the CBI in its probe" into the RG Kar case.
"The chief secretary did not meet us. We went to meet him and submit our demand that the state government issues a clearance so that the CBI could complete its investigation in the financial irregularity case of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital," one of the agitating doctors said.