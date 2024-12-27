Menu Explore
RG Kar case: Kolkata doctors meet chief secretary, demand speedy probe by CBI

PTI |
Dec 27, 2024 07:03 AM IST

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against prime accused Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital.

Agitating doctors on Thursday went to the West Bengal secretariat to meet Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and press for their demand for the issuance of a "no-objection certificate that would help the CBI in its probe" into the RG Kar case.

Members of Joint Platforms of Doctors and Abhaya Mancha stage a candle protest (HT_PRINT)

Some doctors also went to the CBI's CGO Complex office and met the officers of the central agency to stress their demand to complete the probe into the RG Kar incident quickly.

"The chief secretary did not meet us. We went to meet him and submit our demand that the state government issues a clearance so that the CBI could complete its investigation in the financial irregularity case of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital," one of the agitating doctors said.

Police had recovered the body of a woman doctor from inside RG Kar hospital on August 9.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against prime accused Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor.

