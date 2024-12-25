Kolkata doctors plan prolonged protests over RG Kar hospital rape case

Kolkata: Associations of doctors in West Bengal are planning to launch a prolonged protest over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August this year and have sought police permission in this connection. Members of Joint Platforms of Doctors and Abhaya Mancha stage a candle protest over the slow process in the investigation in the rape and murder of a young doctor of RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on December 24. (HT Photo/Samir Jana)

“We have sent a letter to the police commissioner informing him that we want to continue our demonstration beyond December 26. We want to continue the demonstration till our demands are met,” said Tamonash Chowdhury, a member of the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), an umbrella body of several associations of medics.

On December 23, the Calcutta high court allowed JPD to hold a demonstration near Dorina Crossing till December 26 after the police refused to give them permission earlier.

JPD has proposed to continue holding a sit-in demonstration near Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata till their demands are met.

On Tuesday, scores of doctors held a protest march to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake after a leaked report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory said the team did not spot any signs of a scuffle between the victim and the attacker inside the seminar room, the crime spot.

The doctors are also upset that the CBI failed to file the chargesheet against Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the medical college and Abhijit Mondal, ex-officer-in-charge of the Tala police station within the 90-day timeframe which led to their release on bail by a Kolkata court.

JPD and Abhaya Mancha, a platform of citizens formed after the August 9 incident seeking justice for the victim, also sent a letter to the director of CBI.

“We have sent a letter to the CBI director on Tuesday. Our demands are that the agency should file its supplementary chargesheet immediately, NOC be given to the CBI so that the agency may file chargesheet against Sandip Ghosh and stringent actions against those involved in tampering evidence,” Chowdhury said,

Nationwide protests erupted after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor inside the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Junior doctors in the state had stopped work in various government hospitals demanding justice for the victim and security for doctors.