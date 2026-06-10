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English translation of writer Mohsin Khan's ‘Allah Miyan ka Karkhana' to hit stands on June 23

English translation of writer Mohsin Khan's ‘Allah Miyan ka Karkhana' to hit stands on June 23

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 05:03 pm IST
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New Delhi, Celebrated Urdu writer Mohsin Khan's acclaimed first novel, "Allah Miyan ka Karkhana", has been translated into English for the first time by noted translator and poet Maaz Bin Bilal, announced publishing house Harper Collins India.

English translation of writer Mohsin Khan's ‘Allah Miyan ka Karkhana' to hit stands on June 23

Scheduled for release on June 23, "Allah Miyan's Workshop" is a story about childhood and its travails at once "humorous, tender and piercing".

Set in a village in Awadh, the novel tells the story of 14-year-old Gibran, a curious and mischievous boy whose conservative father wants him to work at a mosque. His carefree childhood is shattered when his father is arrested on suspicion of terrorism.

Faced with loss, separation, and uncertainty, Gibran turns to his imagination for refuge and hope.

Originally published in Urdu, the book, according to the translator, is at once a universal as well as an Indian-Muslim tale of boyhood its joys and travails.

"It drew me to itself immediately with its emotional roller-coaster of a ride, and its inquisitive, skeptical, yet innocent protagonist, Gibran, who has a unique narratorial voice.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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