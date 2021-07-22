‘Enough is enough’: NSO Group says it now won’t reply to media inquiries

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The NSO Group, however, said in the official statement that the “list is not a list of targets or potential targets of Pegasus”.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:24 AM IST
An investigation by a consortium of media houses has alleged that phone hacking software Pegasus was used to target potentially thousands of people around the world, including Indian journalists, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, political strategist Prashant Kishor and former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa.(REUTERS)

The NSO Group, a private Israeli cybersecurity firm that sells the spyware Pegasus, on Wednesday said that it will probe “any credible proof of misuse of its technologies” but added that it will no longer respond to any media inquires on the reports that alleged that phones of prominent personalities in India and across the world were targeted for surveillance using its platform.

Terming the reports a “planned and well-orchestrated media campaign led by Forbidden Stories and pushed by special interest groups,” the company said: “ Enough is enough!... Due to the complete disregard of the facts, NSO is announcing it will no longer be responding to media inquiries on this matter and it will not play along with the malicious and slanderous campaign.” An investigation by a consortium of media houses has alleged that phone hacking software Pegasus was used to target potentially thousands of people around the world, including Indian journalists, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, political strategist Prashant Kishor and former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa. The NSO Group, however, said in the official statement that the “list is not a list of targets or potential targets of Pegasus”.

