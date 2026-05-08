New Delhi, "Enough is enough", an anguished Supreme Court observed Friday as it asked the Madhya Pradesh government to decide on granting sanction to prosecute its minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his objectionable remarks targeting Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi made in aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Enough is enough, says SC; directs MP govt to decide on prosecuting its minister for Col Qureshi remarks

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A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi termed the objectionable statement of Shah as the "most unfortunate" after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, said that the minister made "unfortunate" remarks and apologised quickly.

"What he said was definitely unfortunate," Mehta said.

The CJI said, "Not unfortunate, but most unfortunate and then he has no sense of repentence also".

The unrelenting bench refused to hear further submission on behalf of Shah and the state and rather asked to comply within four weeks with its January 19 direction asking the Madhya Pradesh government to take an appropriate decision regarding grant of sanction.

"Enough is enough. You comply with the directions given in paragraphs five and six of our previous order," the bench told the state and listed the matter after summer vacation.

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{{^usCountry}} At the outset, Mehta said the Special Investigation Team has filed a report in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the outset, Mehta said the Special Investigation Team has filed a report in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shah faced an apex court-appointed SIT probe for "scurrilous" and "objectionable" remarks targeting Col Qureshi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah faced an apex court-appointed SIT probe for "scurrilous" and "objectionable" remarks targeting Col Qureshi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mehta, while clarifying that he was not defending Shah, said probably the minister intended to praise the officer but he ended up saying something else and could not articulate it properly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mehta, while clarifying that he was not defending Shah, said probably the minister intended to praise the officer but he ended up saying something else and could not articulate it properly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The top law officer said it was his personal view. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top law officer said it was his personal view. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "These political personalities, we know if they want to praise, how articulate they are with their words," the CJI observed, adding that Shah could have soon tendered an apology if it was a slip of tounge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These political personalities, we know if they want to praise, how articulate they are with their words," the CJI observed, adding that Shah could have soon tendered an apology if it was a slip of tounge. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Shah, said the minister had immediately issued an apology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Shah, said the minister had immediately issued an apology. {{/usCountry}}

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The bench said as per its January 19 order, the state was required to take decision on grant of sanction within two weeks.

"Let the state take a call on this," the bench said.

On January 19, the apex court noted that the SIT has completed its probe and submitted its final report.

However, further proceedings have been stalled as the report awaits mandatory sanction from the state government under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , which deals with the promotion of communal hatred and ill-will.

The top court had opened and perused the SIT's sealed cover report, noting that the panel had sought the government's sanction to prosecute him after investigating various aspects.

It had asked the SIT to make an endeavour to find out the details of the other instances attributed to Shah, a brief reference to which was made in the SIT report.

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"A separate status report in relation to those instances shall also be submitted to this court," the bench had said on January 19.

On July 28, 2025, the top court had pulled up Shah for not placing a public apology over his remarks on record against Col Qureshi, saying he was "testing the court's patience".

It had pointed out that the minister's conduct was prompting it to doubt his intentions and bona fides.

The counsel for Shah had earlier argued that the minister issued a public apology, which was shared online, and would be placed on the court's record.

On May 28, last year, the top court ordered the closure of proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court against Shah for his controversial remarks against Col Qureshi and asked for a status report from the SIT.

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Earlier, the top court chided Shah and constituted the SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The high court rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi, and ordered police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, Shah expressed regret and said he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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