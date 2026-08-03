New Delhi, The CBI on Monday told the Supreme Court that there was "non-cooperation" from the Arunachal Pradesh government in providing records during its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of preferential allotment of contracts for public works in the state to firms allegedly owned or related to the kin of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Enquiry into award of contracts: CBI claims non-cooperation from Arunachal Pradesh govt

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking note of the CBI's status report, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the chief secretary and principal secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh government seeking their responses on it.

The bench said both these officers would remain present before it on August 24 to explain why there was non-cooperation and non-compliance of the directions passed by the apex court.

"A perusal of the same reflects that there is non-cooperation at the end of the state government in providing the necessary records...," the bench said.

On April 6, the top court had directed the CBI to register within two weeks a preliminary enquiry into allegations of preferential allotment of contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly owned or related to the family members of Chief Minister Khandu.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Observing that the State and its instrumentalities cannot confer benefits according to the "whims of any political or administrative functionary", the apex court had said it was a fit case where an "independent investigation" was necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Observing that the State and its instrumentalities cannot confer benefits according to the "whims of any political or administrative functionary", the apex court had said it was a fit case where an "independent investigation" was necessary. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In its verdict, it had said the preliminary enquiry and consequential investigation, if any, shall cover the award and execution of public works contracts and work orders in Arunachal Pradesh from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2025, including the works and compilations placed on record in the proceedings before it.

The verdict was delivered on a plea filed by NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}