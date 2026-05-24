Ensure uninterrupted supply, increase power generation: CM Yogi as electricity demand peaks in UP

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday chaired a meeting of officials over growing energy demand, directing officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in both rural and urban areas.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a programme for distribution of land allotment letters in Lucknow.(PTI)

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The meeting comes at a time when northern India is experiencing scorching heat, leading to a sudden spike in power demand over the extreme heatwave.

The UP CM instructed officials to increase power generation capacity and operate all units at full efficiency.

Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Minister of State Kailash Singh Rajput along with officials of the Energy Department, Power Corporation, and other officials attended the meeting.

Also Read: India’s hottest city takes unique step to beat heatwave: Turns off traffic signals

The state saw a peak of electricity demand of 30,339 MW this year as temperature in cities like Banda reached new record.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, CM Yogi emphasised strengthening and improving the reliability of the transmission network, introducing feeder-wise monitoring to fix accountability, and ensuring prompt disposal of consumer complaints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, CM Yogi emphasised strengthening and improving the reliability of the transmission network, introducing feeder-wise monitoring to fix accountability, and ensuring prompt disposal of consumer complaints. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The Chief Minister said that continuous monitoring should be carried out at all levels so that common citizens, farmers, traders, and industries do not face any electricity crisis. During this challenging period of intense heat, the Energy Department should work with full sensitivity and promptness,” a statement from the chief minister's office said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Chief Minister said that continuous monitoring should be carried out at all levels so that common citizens, farmers, traders, and industries do not face any electricity crisis. During this challenging period of intense heat, the Energy Department should work with full sensitivity and promptness,” a statement from the chief minister's office said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the chief minister's directive, UP energy minister AK Sharma also held a meeting with energy department officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the chief minister's directive, UP energy minister AK Sharma also held a meeting with energy department officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Yogi called for fixing accountability through feeder-wise monitoring, and ensuring prompt redressal of complaints.

“Keeping in view the rising power demand, maximum capacity utilization of generation units should be ensured and technical efficiency and maintenance systems at all plants should be given top priority,” CM Yogi said in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the the total power generation capacity of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited has been increased to 13,388 megawatts.

“This includes 9,120 megawatts capacity from thermal power plants such as Anpara, Obra, Harduaganj, Parichha, Jawaharpur, and Panki, while 526.4 megawatts capacity is available from hydroelectric projects. In addition, the state is receiving 3,742 megawatts capacity through joint ventures from the Meja, Ghatampur, and Khurja projects,” the statement said.

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