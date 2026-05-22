India’s hottest city takes unique step to beat heatwave: Turns off traffic signals

Addl. SP (Banda district) Shivraj Prajapati says, "On one hand, traffic police personnel deployed for duty have been provided with umbrellas and scarves; on the other hand, with the comfort and convenience of commuters in mind, the district administration has constructed shelters at all major intersections and squares, offering a place of refuge during the scorching heat".

“Key reasons include direct sunlight due to proximity to the Tropic of Cancer, clear skies, plateau terrain with low soil moisture, drying rivers, deforestation, and mining,” meteorologist Dr Dinesh told ANI.

The move comes as Banda recorded 47.6°C yesterday, making it the hottest place in India, while temperatures in the district have remained above 45°C for almost a week.

With Banda baking at nearly 48 degrees Celsius and a severe heatwave tightening its grip across Uttar Pradesh, authorities in the district have switched traffic signals to “free flow” mode during peak afternoon hours so commuters are not forced to wait under the scorching sun.

"We have temporarily disabled the signal lights during the afternoon so that commuters do not have to remain stuck unnecessarily at red lights. This measure aims to minimise inconvenience for travellers.

"Specifically, the signal has been set to ‘free flow’ mode (bypassing the red light cycle) exclusively during the peak hours of intense sunlight; during the morning and evening hours, the signals function according to their regular schedule".

Also Read | India’s hottest district stays over 48°C for fourth straight day, residents call it ‘Agni Pariksha’

Heatwave red alerts across Uttar Pradesh A severe heatwave red alert was issued across Uttar Pradesh for the next three days on Thursday, followed by an orange alert thereafter. The Lucknow Meteorological Centre has also warned of unusually warm nights in several parts of the state.

Residents in Banda were seen seeking relief from the relentless heat by drinking water and consuming sherbet at roadside stalls, while many blamed deforestation and illegal mining for worsening conditions in the district.

“It is scorching hot in Banda right now. It is a sort of 'Agni Pariksha' for Banda residents. I believe the reason for this rise in temperature is trees being cut down and illegal mining. Stone and sand mafia operate here,” local resident Puneet Saxena told ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist across northwest, central and eastern India, as well as parts of peninsular India, over the next six to seven days.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from May 22 to May 28, while severe heatwave conditions are expected over eastern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Madhya Pradesh during the same period.

The weather agency also warned that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 22 and May 28.