'Entry of BJP leaders banned': Banner at Tyagi community mahapanchayat

A major congregation was held in Noida in support of self-proclaimed local politician Shrikant Tyagi who has been booked for assaulting a woman and misusing UP government symbols on his car. The congregation called by members of the Tyagi community started at 10am at the Ramlila ground in Gejha village.

At the entry of the village which announced the mahapanchayat, a banner read, "Humare gaon mein BJP netaon ka pravesh band hai (Entry of BJP leaders is prohibited in our village," reported PTI.

Security was beefed in the city with hundreds of policemen and rapid action force (RAF) personnel deployed over law and order concerns ahead of the mahapanchayat. Noida Traffic Police also issued a traffic diversion plan for commuters in view of the planned congregation as scores of people landed in cars, motorcycles, and tractors from parts of western UP for the mahapanchayat. (Also read | Tyagi community mahapanchayat today: Noida Traffic Police issue advisory. Details here)

The congregration was held days after Tyagi's arrest for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman at Grand Omaxe apartment complex in Noida. The incident was captured on camera and the video went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage. He was arrested on August 9 from Meerut after he remained absconding for four days.

Until he went underground, Tyagi had claimed to be a BJP functionary but the party denied any links with him.

The Tyagi community is believed to be angry with Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma over his role during the Shrikant Tyagi episode earlier this month. Sharma had asserted that the Modi-Yogi government has a zero-tolerance policy on violence or aggression against women and that he has never seen him on any platform/program of BJP.

(With PTI inputs)

