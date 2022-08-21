Tyagi community mahapanchayat today: Noida Traffic Police issue advisory. Details here
Members of the community will rally in support of arrested, self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi.
Noida Traffic Police have issued a traffic diversion plan for commuters ahead of Sunday's mahapanchayat, called by members of the Tyagi community, in support of Shrikant Tyagi, a self-proclaimed member of the state's ruling BJP, who was arrested on August 9, days after a video of his misbehaviour with a woman in a Noida residential society went viral.
The mahapanchayat will take place at the Ramlila Grounds in Sector 110 of the industrial city; lakhs of members of the Tyagi community from across western Uttar Pradesh will attend the rally, organisers claimed, adding that the programme will commence at 10am.
Meanwhile, here's the traffic diversion plan, as shared by Noida's traffic police:
(1.) Commuters going towards Noida and passing through the Lotus Blue Bird junction via the Phase-2 - Gejha - Maharshi Ashram Chowk route can reach their destination through the Faridabad flyover/Sector 105 Chowk via Gheja and Shramik Kunj.
(2.) Vehicles moving towards Phase-2 through Hajipur Chowk and Louts Blue Bird junction via Maharshi Ashram Chowk are diverted to the Hajipur Chowk - Sector 105 Chowk - Shramik Kunj Chowk - Gejha/Eldeco Chowk route.
(3.) Commuters using Link Road (Sector 71 to DSC Road) to travel to Phase-2 via Lotus Blue Bird Junction - Maharshi Ashram Chowk can pass through Samsung Chowk in Sector 81 or use the Sector 105 Chowk - Gejha - Eldeco Chowk route via Prateek Building - Lotus Blue Bird Junction - Hajipur Chowk.
(4.) Noida-bound traffic from Yatharth Hospital via Maharshi Ashram Chowk will be diverted to Shramik Kunj Chowk- Sector 105 Chowk - Hajipur Chowk.
(5.) Phase-2 bound commuters from DSC Road via Maharshi Ahsram Chowk will travel through Prateek Building - Lotus Blue Bird junction - Hajipur Chowk via Sector 105 Chowk - Gejha - Eldeco Chowk.
(6.) No traffic movement will be allowed between Lotus Blue Bird junction and Maharshi Ashram Chowk.
(7.) Commuters can contact on traffic police's helpline number – 9971009001 – for help or more information.
