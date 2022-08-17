Court rejects bail plea of Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi in case of cheating

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of local politician Shrikant Tyagi in a case of cheating. Tyagi was arrested on August 9 for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman at his high-rise in Noida.

He was later booked by police in a case of cheating and impersonation for misusing the Uttar Pradesh government symbols and monograms on his vehicles and charged under sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), and 482 (false property mark) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Later, another FIR was registered against him under the Gangster Act.

Tyagi’s lawyer Sushil Bhati submitted bail applications in two of the three cases. While bail was rejected in the assault and heckling case last Wednesday (August 10), the bail in the cheating case was heard by additional civil judge Noopur Srivastava on Tuesday and rejected, said assistant prosecution officer Premlata Yadav.

“On Tuesday, the magistrate court denied Tyagi’s bail application in IPC sections 419, 420 and 482 charges. The court observed that evidence has been provided by the prosecutor in relation to misuse of government monograms and attempts of impersonation and, hence, rejected bail,” said Yadav.

Bhati said he will approach the sessions court for bail now.

“The bail in the cheating case has been rejected by the magistrate court. We will go to the sessions court,” he said.

In the assault case, Tyagi was booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman and assault), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

