Court rejects bail plea of Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi in case of cheating
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of local politician Shrikant Tyagi in a case of cheating. Tyagi was arrested on August 9 for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman at his high-rise in Noida.
He was later booked by police in a case of cheating and impersonation for misusing the Uttar Pradesh government symbols and monograms on his vehicles and charged under sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), and 482 (false property mark) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Later, another FIR was registered against him under the Gangster Act.
Tyagi’s lawyer Sushil Bhati submitted bail applications in two of the three cases. While bail was rejected in the assault and heckling case last Wednesday (August 10), the bail in the cheating case was heard by additional civil judge Noopur Srivastava on Tuesday and rejected, said assistant prosecution officer Premlata Yadav.
“On Tuesday, the magistrate court denied Tyagi’s bail application in IPC sections 419, 420 and 482 charges. The court observed that evidence has been provided by the prosecutor in relation to misuse of government monograms and attempts of impersonation and, hence, rejected bail,” said Yadav.
Bhati said he will approach the sessions court for bail now.
“The bail in the cheating case has been rejected by the magistrate court. We will go to the sessions court,” he said.
In the assault case, Tyagi was booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman and assault), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
To hunt for poachers, new dog squad to petrol Asola wildlife sanctuary
New Delhi: Delhi's forest and wildlife department is putting together a dog squad to patrol the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary and prevent poaching and other illegal activities in the park, as well as crack down on trade in prohibited wildlife items through railway stations and interstate bus terminals, officials aware of the matter have said. Chief wildlife warden of Delhi, Nisheeth Saxena, said the dog squad is currently being treated as a pilot project.
Delhi govt finalising spots for food trucks in shopping festival: Manish Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of the upcoming Delhi shopping festival and food truck policy. The month-long festival will not only provide a unique experience of Delhi to visitors, but also boost the business of tourism and hospitality industries by at least 25%. The food truck policy is another step towards generating thousands of jobs, Sisodia said after the meeting on Tuesday.
Chandigarh tricity area sees 3 Covid deaths in two days
A 94-year-old resident of Sector 11, Chandigarh, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday. On Monday, two persons had died due to infection in Mohali, taking the district's toll to 1,165. The victims include a 68-year-old man from Mohali and a 66-year-old woman of Sunny Enclave. Both were admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. In terms of cases, the tricity recorded 129 new infections on Tuesday. The active case count of tricity has now reached 1,100.
Guidelines to manage viral diseases likely for Delhi's health care centres
New Delhi: To reduce the patient load on major government hospitals, the Delhi government's health department is planning to release a set of standard protocols for the detection and treatment of common viral ailments that are currently prevalent, senior officials said on Tuesday. The infections for which protocols were issued include viral fever, dengue; hand, foot and mouth disease; chickenpox and herpes zoster, among others.
Chandigarh | Extortionists posing as crime branch officials land in police net
Four persons have been arrested for impersonating crime branch officials and extorting money after kidnapping them. In his complaint, a property dealer and a resident of Manimajra, Amit Kumar Hans, told the police that on August 12, at 2:50pm he got a call on his mobile from an unknown number, seeking a meeting for a property deal. The person sitting on the back seat forcibly took out Amit's purse and pocketed Rs 15,000.
