Environmentalist Tulsi Gowda, ‘Encyclopedia of Forest’, passes away | 5 facts about Padma Shri awardee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Tulsi Gowda, who passed away at the age of 86 at her native place in Karnataka a day ago. PM Narendra Modi with environmentalist Tulsi Gowda (File)

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Tulsi Gowda Ji, a revered environmentalist. She dedicated her life to nurturing nature, planting thousands of saplings, and conserving our environment. She will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation. Her work will continue to inspire generations to protect our planet. Condolences to her family and admirers,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Who was Tulsi Gowda?

(1.) Tulsi Gowda was born in Honnali village of Karnataka's Ankola Taluk. She was a member of the indigenous Halakki tribe.

(2.) For 30 years, Tulsi Gowda was a temporary volunteer in the forest department. She was then offered a permanent job due to her dedication to preserving nature, and retired from the department at 70.

(3.) Tulsi Gowda never received any formal education, yet her knowledge made her famous as the “Encyclopedia of the Forest.”

(4.) Tulsi Gowda worked for the cause of environment for more than 60 years and planted over 30,000 saplings.

(5.) In 2021, the Government of India honoured Tulsi Gowda with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award.

Condolences pour in

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of environmentalist Tulsi Gowda. Remembering her love and care for the environment, I pray for eternal peace to her departed soul.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also reacted to Tulsi Gowda's demise: “The passing of Padma Shri Smt. Tulsi Gowda Ji, the legendary environmentalist, is an irreplaceable loss. Her life’s work of nurturing nature will inspire generations to protect our planet. Heartfelt condolences,”