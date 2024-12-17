Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Environmentalist Tulsi Gowda, ‘Encyclopedia of Forest’, passes away | 5 facts about Padma Shri awardee

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 17, 2024 12:45 PM IST

PM Modi said on Tuesday that Tulsi Gowda's work will “continue to inspire generations to protect our planet.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Tulsi Gowda, who passed away at the age of 86 at her native place in Karnataka a day ago.

PM Narendra Modi with environmentalist Tulsi Gowda (File)
PM Narendra Modi with environmentalist Tulsi Gowda (File)

Also Read: PM Modi meets Padma awardees Tulsi Gowda, Sukri Bommagowda in Karnataka

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Tulsi Gowda Ji, a revered environmentalist. She dedicated her life to nurturing nature, planting thousands of saplings, and conserving our environment. She will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation. Her work will continue to inspire generations to protect our planet. Condolences to her family and admirers,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Who was Tulsi Gowda?

(1.) Tulsi Gowda was born in Honnali village of Karnataka's Ankola Taluk. She was a member of the indigenous Halakki tribe.

(2.) For 30 years, Tulsi Gowda was a temporary volunteer in the forest department. She was then offered a permanent job due to her dedication to preserving nature, and retired from the department at 70.

(3.) Tulsi Gowda never received any formal education, yet her knowledge made her famous as the “Encyclopedia of the Forest.”

(4.) Tulsi Gowda worked for the cause of environment for more than 60 years and planted over 30,000 saplings.

(5.) In 2021, the Government of India honoured Tulsi Gowda with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award.

Condolences pour in

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of environmentalist Tulsi Gowda. Remembering her love and care for the environment, I pray for eternal peace to her departed soul.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also reacted to Tulsi Gowda's demise: “The passing of Padma Shri Smt. Tulsi Gowda Ji, the legendary environmentalist, is an irreplaceable loss. Her life’s work of nurturing nature will inspire generations to protect our planet. Heartfelt condolences,”

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On