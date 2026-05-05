EPS wins 8th time from Edappadi as AIADMK secures 47 seats

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami clinched a record eighth term from the Edappadi Assembly constituency, as the party, which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, won 47 seats, holding firm in its southern and western belts—its traditional strongholds.

Palaniswami, 72, won the Edappadi Assembly segment by securing 1,48,933 votes. (@EPSTamilNadu)

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Palaniswami, 72, won the Edappadi Assembly segment by securing 1,48,933 votes, defeating independent candidate Premkumar K by a margin of 98,110 votes. Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had backed Premkumar in the Edappadi constituency after the Election Commission rejected the nomination of the party’s candidate S Arun Kumar.

In a statement on Monday, Palaniswami said he wholeheartedly accepts the verdict delivered by the people. “Following the path of our revolutionary leader (J Jayalalithaa), we will soon recover from this setback,” he said.

Palaniswami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and JP Nadda—who all campaigned for the NDA alliance led by AIADMK. He also thanked BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran, AIADMK cadres and voters who supported the AIADMK-led NDA.

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{{^usCountry}} Palaniswami said, “The AIADMK will rise again like a phoenix and return to the path of victory.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palaniswami said, “The AIADMK will rise again like a phoenix and return to the path of victory.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Even after me, and no matter how many centuries pass, the AIADMK will continue to function for the people. I firmly state that the AIADMK will forever remain dedicated to the service of the people,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even after me, and no matter how many centuries pass, the AIADMK will continue to function for the people. I firmly state that the AIADMK will forever remain dedicated to the service of the people,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The results reaffirmed AIADMK’s strength in the Kongu region (western Tamil Nadu). The AIADMK’s focus on rural and semi-urban strongholds in the west and parts of the south served as a safety net. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The results reaffirmed AIADMK’s strength in the Kongu region (western Tamil Nadu). The AIADMK’s focus on rural and semi-urban strongholds in the west and parts of the south served as a safety net. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The AIADMK contested in 166 seats, while five of the NDA alliance partners — Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), Puratchi Bharatham Katchi, Pudhiya Needhi katchi, Singa Tamilar Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamil Maanila Bahujan Samaj Party — contested under AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, taking the overall seats contested by the party to 172. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AIADMK contested in 166 seats, while five of the NDA alliance partners — Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), Puratchi Bharatham Katchi, Pudhiya Needhi katchi, Singa Tamilar Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamil Maanila Bahujan Samaj Party — contested under AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, taking the overall seats contested by the party to 172. {{/usCountry}}

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Anbumani Ramadoss’s Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) contested 18 seats, while TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) fought in 11.

Election Commission data showed the AIADMK winning 47 seats, PMK four, and BJP and AMMK one each.

AIADMK triumphed in Tiruttani, Arcot, Anaikattu, Jolarpet, Bargur, Hosur, Palacodu, Chengam, Kilpennathur, Kalasapakkam, Arani, Mailam, Sankarapuram, Gangavalli, Omalur, Mettur, Edappadi, Sankari, Kangayam, Perundurai, Bhavani, Thondamuthur, Palani, Natham, Karur, Lalgudi, Neyveli, Panruti, Bhuvanagiri, Viralimalai, Sankarankovil, Kanniyakumari, Cheyyur, Madurantakam, Pappireddipatti, Harur, Cheyyar, Mailam, Attur, Dharapuram, Anthiyur, Ariyalur, Vedaranyam, Nannilam and Ambasamudram.

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